Stealthy and sporty

  • Updated
  • Comments
If it’s autumn, it’s time for bow hunting in Rappahannock 

“Now then, please take your gear, your quiver and your bow, and go out to the field and hunt game for me;” – Book of Genesis 27:3

bowhunting.jpg
2022-12-FF-Bowhunting-Roy-Pullen-Son-is-Mason-4.jpg

Mason who is eight is too young to bowhunt, but he treks out with his father, Roy, to learn the ways.
2022-12-FF-Bowhunting-Roy-Pullen-Son-is-Mason-5.jpg

Roy and Mason Pullen
2022-12-FF-Bowhunting-Roy-Pullen-Son-is-Mason-6.jpg

The bed of Roy Pullen's truck.
2022-12-FF-Bowhunting-Roy-Pullen-Son-is-Mason-7.jpg

Blood from a previous hunt can be seen on the rear shaft and fletching of the arrow. This year’s hunting arrows become next year’s practice arrows.
2022-12-FF-Bowhunting-Hasting-5.jpg

Linn Barnes with his crossbow that can shoot bolts over 440 feet-per-second.
2022-12-FF-Bowhunting-Hasting-1.jpg

Allison Hampton and Linn Barnes with at their target range near Rock Mills.
2022-12-FF-Bowhunting-Hasting-6.jpg

A collection of trophies from Allison Hampton and Lin Barnes hunting outings.
2022-12-FF-Bowhunting-Bob-Day-3.jpg

Bob Day of Woodville on a misty day near Five Forks.
2022-12-FF-Bowhunting-Bob-Day-6.jpg

Day’s compound bow has bright pin fiber optic sights that glow in the lowlight of optimal hunting hours.
