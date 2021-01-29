The zoning enthusiasts among us received a lesson in variances at the Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals Wednesday night when the BZA considered two applications for property adjustments.
The first, presented by Sperryville businessman Robert Archer, asks for a set-back variance on one of the properties he owns in Sperryville just west of the Main Street entrance to Route 211.
The property contains a derelict structure built in 1909 that is too close to the road and to neighboring properties to satisfy set-back distances under the current zoning ordinance. Archer proposes to tear down the existing structure, which is deemed non-conforming, and re-build another structure farther back on the lot. This would meet the required 100-foot setback from the road but maintain the existing side setback of 13.5. The required side setback is 25 feet.
“By right, I could rebuild—fix up this building—where it stands,” Archer told the board in his presentation. “I think it’s too close to the road. I would like to move it back about 75 feet from 211… maintaining the footprint of the building on the land, but rotate it 90 degrees.” He said he plans to use the building as a four-suite Airbnb.
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }
The BZA on Wednesday night intended to ascertain whether Archer’s application was complete, so that a public hearing could be scheduled at a later date. Chair Alex Sharp tried several times to direct the BZA members toward that goal, but they wanted to better understand Archer’s situation and possible fixes.
“Have you considered remedying [the set-back issue] without a variance, but with a boundary line adjustment?” asked BZA member Julie Gibson. “If you take this building down, you can’t rebuild [with the same set-backs]. It’s not grandfathered.”
“I was under the impression that you can’t do a boundary line adjustment unless you go up to a full acre,” Archer said, referring to the zoning ordinance requirement of a one-acre minimum lot size in the county’s villages. The lot in question is 0.4733 acres. The adjoining lot, which he also owns and on which he is building a prospective brewery, is 0.4013 acres. (That lot also does not meet the set-back requirements, but Archer is renovating an existing building.) Sharp said that having to expand up to an acre was not correct.
In a phone Friday, Gibson told the Rappahannock News that the two lots had once been one property, but had been illegally split in the 1980s under the ordinance created in 1974. “[Mr. Archer] needs to go back to when the lots were created,” she said. “They did not meet width, length, and acreage requirements [even back then].”
In the meeting Wednesday, Sharp said, “It’s a non-conforming lot that was probably created in error,” and if so, Archer might consider trying to remove the line separating the two lots.
Gibson described the creation of the lots in the 1980s as a “self-created hardship” that is difficult to overcome.
In fact, as the BZA discussed, a variance can only be granted if no other remedy exists. But, said Sharp, a boundary line adjustment would be “a very reasonable remedy.” Sharp told Archer to “keep your variance application [alive], but think about the boundary line adjustment idea.” The BZA then agreed to set a date for a public hearing.
The second variance application seemed an easier case to make, despite self-created hardships — “errors made by other individuals,” as BZA member Ron Makela characterized it.
Richard Thomas is also applying for a set-back variance on his 1.4328-acre property on Old Browntown Lane in Huntly that he bought in 2012.
“The recorded plat of survey at the time of Applicant's purchase clearly depicted a 100 foot front setback from Old Browntown Lane and 50 foot side and rear setbacks for the property, with sufficient area to accommodate a house site, well site and drainfield,” says a statement of justification by Thomas’s attorney Mike Brown and submitted with the variance application.
However when Thomas presented plans to build a small house, he discovered that because part of the property falls into a conservation district, the set-backs need to be 100-feet all around. A plat drawn up in 2020 showed that “even a modest 20- by 40-foot dwelling of 800 square feet could not be constructed on the parcel based upon the strict application orthe C-Conservation setback lines,” according to Brown’s statement.
The BZA set a public hearing for its February 24 meeting.
Special use applications approved
The BZA unanimously approved:
John and Marijke Ford’s application for a special use permit for a tourist home on their 10.94-acre property on Fletchers Mill Road in Sperryville.
Joyce Harman’s application for a special use permit for a tourist home at her 44.520-acre property on N. Poes Road in Flint Hill.
Khalid Achagzai’s application for a special use permit for a family apartment at his 24.9-acre property on Whorton Hollow Road in Castleton.
Officers elected
This being the first meeting of the year, the BZA elected new officers:
Alex Sharp was re-elected BZA Chair
Ron Makela, Vice Chair
Julie Gibson, Secretary and FOIA Officer