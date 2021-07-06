Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 95F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon, and possibly a thunderstorm. High 82F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.