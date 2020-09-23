A construction site contractor, as predicted two weeks ago by Washington Mayor Fred Catlin, appeared along the length of Leggett Lane this morning to map out the future location of a much-anticipated post office for the town and county seat, construction of which has been held up by several snags. The US Postal Service this month gave its final approval for projected costs of the one-of-a-kind brick building, which when completed promises to complement the town’s historical architecture and charm. Construction tape as of today is stretched throughout the partly wooded building site, while white spray paint markings dotting its Warren Avenue entrance. There’s even a piece of heavy equipment parked at the location.

Mid-Atlantic Postal Properties developer Tim Tedrick told the mayor that the exterior shell of the post office will go up in about 60 days, before the end of this calendar year. The interior work will then commence without being affected by winter weather. Nobody will be more happy to have the new post office than the town’s residents and county employees, who for months have schlepped bundles of mail and packages back and forth from the Sperryville post office.

Previous development:

