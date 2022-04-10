Akre indicates he would agree to not construct additional housing as part of Rush River Commons expansion
Rush River Commons property owner Chuck Akre on Monday indicated to the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors that he would agree to not construct additional homes on the segment of his property that currently sits under the county’s jurisdiction if it means the body will support his efforts to adjust the Town of Washington’s boundary.
In what’s become a long and drawn out process, the meeting was the first direct discussion held between Akre, his team and the Supervisors about his effort to adjust the town’s boundary so his property, which currently straddles the line between Washington and the county, can be brought entirely under the town’s jurisdiction to accommodate his mixed-use development proposal’s expansion.
If the boundary line adjustment is approved by both the town and county and then signed off on by a judge, the second phase is currently proposed to include community, arts and office space. There’s also space for the Rappahannock County Public Library to relocate should officials with the organization choose to move.
Until Monday, additional housing on top of the 18 units already planned for construction in the development’s first phase were proposed for inclusion in the second phase, but it appears that may no longer be the case.
Akre said the reason they had planned to include housing was the sheer number of community members who told him and his team how much additional housing in the county was needed.
In the past, most Supervisors had expressed opposition to Akre’s proposal to build additional housing units, arguing that such a dense development in the town could negatively alter its character, as well as that of the county.
Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson had gone so far as to stake his support of boundary change on the condition of Akre committing to not building additional housing on the roughly three-acre lot. Akre in the past had also committed to being bound by whatever terms the town and county may reach in potentially giving the OK to the development.
Moving forward, Akre’s attorney John Foote, Commonwealth’s Attorney Art Goff and Washington Attorney Martin Crim are expected to meet and draw up an agreement of what the second phase of the development may contain, as well as potential concessions county officials may want from the town in exchange for their support of the boundary change. It will then be presented to the Board of Supervisors, which will hold a work session to weigh in on what is proposed before taking a final vote and passing it over to the town for its government to act on.
The first phase of Rush River Commons, expected to soon break ground as Washington's first mixed-use development, was approved by the Town Council in 2021 following a monthslong review. It will include 18 housing units (some deemed affordable), a cafe and a new location for the Rappahannock Food Pantry.
The expansion, planned to be located on a segment of his property outside the town's boundary, has been caught up in talks over a boundary change since the development would require access to Washington’s water and sewer lines, which town officials say can’t be extended beyond the town’s corporate limit because of legal concerns.