As the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors begins to consider the Town of Washington’s request to enter into an agreement to expand its corporate limit, some Supervisors are contemplating the possibility of brokering a deal with town officials in exchange for support of the measure.
But Washington appears unwilling to take a seat at the negotiation table.
At the heart of Rush River Commons property owner Chuck Akre’s efforts to adjust the town’s boundary so his property, which currently straddles the line between Washington and Rappahannock County, can be brought entirely under the town’s jurisdiction to help with his mixed-use development proposal, is the question of which entity, Rappahannock County or Washington, will have governmental oversight over the piece of Akre’s property that’s outside the town.
Washington’s Town Council has signaled support of Akre’s request but has not taken a final vote and has formally asked the county to take part in a joint public hearing since both bodies need to independently approve changes then receive the OK from a circuit court judge for the boundary adjustment to go into effect.
Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson said that if the Supervisors agree to move forward with the boundary change, it will be ceding control of that property to the town, which has less restrictive zoning ordinances. That prospect has some wondering: “What’s the town willing to provide in exchange for this adjustment to the town boundary?” as Whitson, whose district includes Washington and Akre’s property, said in an interview.
The question is especially important to some Supervisors since Akre and the town’s boundary change efforts have proven to be controversial to members of the community who argue the potential development is out of character with the county, illustrating just how much Rappahannock’s anti-growth culture is tied up in the opposition.
The first phase of Rush River Commons, expected to soon break ground as Washington's first mixed-use development, was approved by the Town Council in 2021 following a monthslong review to include affordable housing, a cafe and a new location for the Rappahannock Food Pantry. Akre wants to expand it further on a segment of his property outside the town's boundary, but doing so requires access to Washington’s sewer, which town officials say can’t be extended beyond the town’s corporate limit because of legal concerns.
It’s not certain what would be constructed on the remainder of the lot should a boundary change be approved, but Akre has proposed a community center and potentially space for the Rappahannock County Public Library to relocate should officials with the organization choose to move. What is clear is that Akre wants the town, rather than the county, to have zoning control over his entire lot. “It’s easier with one master, rather than two,” he previously said.
After punting talks from December into 2022, members of the Board of Supervisors in January again moved to slow the pace of discussions surrounding the boundary change — which the town has repeatedly tried to accelerate — in an attempt to receive more specific information from the town about what exactly Washington and Akre are seeking with a potential boundary line adjustment.
Whitson, who was once the only Supervisor tacitly in support the boundary change (but had routinely questioned its necessity since the part of Akre’s property in the county is already zoned commercial), has since withdrawn his favor for it in the absence of a satisfactory deal after hearing from constituents who are concerned that Rush River Commons, and the boundary change effort that’s inextricably tied to it, could lead to a domino effect of development within the town.
Other members of the Board of Supervisors have shown reluctance to publicly discuss their thoughts on the boundary change effort because it’s so politically fraught, while some are now openly opposing it.
Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier said in an interview that it’s “doubtful” he will ever support the measure. “What do the county residents get out of making this boundary change and making the Town of Washington larger?” he said.
Whitson said a quid pro quo arrangement of sorts between Washington and the county could help buttress public support for the boundary change among county residents who feel that they might get something valuable in exchange for ceding land to the town. A deal could also potentially assuage their fears that approval of Rush River Commons and the boundary change could become a slippery slope down the path of Washington, a town of fewer than 200 residents, having an outsized say over future development in the county, he said.
Next steps in the negotiating process may involve the Supervisors discussing amongst themselves what concessions they want from the town in return for their support of the boundary change, Whitson said. The parameters that a deal could be reached within appear to be wide open.
“Such an agreement could include just about anything that made sense to both bodies. That’s the key thing here,” County Administrator Garrey Curry told the Board of Supervisors at their January meeting.
One idea Whitson suggested is forming a revenue sharing agreement with the town on its meals and lodging tax so the county could financially benefit from the proposed development. But that suggestion has been a non-starter with town officials, Whitson said, since the town’s finances are already in hot water because of its wastewater system, which runs an annual deficit.
Another proposal put forward by Whitson is an extended moratorium on boundary line adjustments in the town to calm residents who feel like Washington might be ceding too much power through the maneuver.
Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Debbie Donehey said in a text message she wasn’t comfortable speaking to what potential deal proposals are being discussed privately. “There’s all sorts floating around but none that is ready for primetime,” she said. “I won’t have any clear ideas until the Supervisors sit down and determine what our options are. I hope that meeting will take place in February.”
But the town appears to be on an entirely different wavelength. Washington Mayor Fred Catlin doesn’t agree with the premise that negotiations are necessary for the boundary change to take place. The town is likely not at a point where it’s open to brokering a deal, he said.
“In my mind, it’s not really much of a negotiation, some kind of deal making, as much as it is trying to figure out a way that two entities can accommodate for the benefit of the entire community,” Catlin said. “And I think there are all sorts of other external forces who are trying to make it a county versus the town issue, which it is not.”
He argues that Washington would derive little benefit from the boundary change beyond initial fees associated with water and wastewater hook-ups to the proposed development, and that it may even lose small amounts of money on annual administrative costs.
The benefit of a boundary adjustment, he argues, is to the Rappahannock community, which could enjoy the amenities that Akre suggested may be constructed, such as a new community center. The county, Catlin said, would be gaining between $15,000 and $20,000 annually in real estate tax revenue from Akre’s expanded development, which he maintained likely won’t be constructed without a boundary change because of legal concerns related to the town’s wastewater system.
“It strikes me as sad that someone is politicizing this as some kind of power grab” where one entity is gaining and the other is losing, Catlin said. “I think that the whole purpose of this is to try to find something that benefits everybody.”
To Whitson, Catlin’s proposal is unsatisfactory. “Many people in the county don’t like being told, ‘Hey, this is good for you, so just accept it,’” he said.
“It’s truly not good enough to just have the mayor tell us that this will be good for our community and leave it at that … A statement like that does not form the bones of an agreement. And it doesn’t help me explain to citizens out there outside the town what exactly is happening and what exactly we’re getting,” Whitson said.
“We need to find out how far apart we are [from the town],” Donehey said. “I want a win-win. If the town believes it’s a one sided negotiation, that will be a disappointing start.”
If the county ultimately declines the boundary change, it’s possible that the town could challenge the decision in court in an effort to force the county’s hand, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Art Goff.
Catlin in the past cautioned in a letter to the Board of Supervisors that, should the county deny the boundary change, its “restrictive zoning ordinances could be seen as legally restrictive and deemed void by a court of law” if officials don't allow growth to funnel into villages as outlined by the comprehensive plan.
In what’s been viewed by some as fear mongering, Catlin and others have also warned that if the boundary adjustment were denied, Akre may sell the lot, opening the possibility for a large corporation, such as Sheetz or 7-Eleven, to develop on the commercially zoned property.