During a refreshingly efficient meeting on Wednesday night, the Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals awarded five tourist home permits to the owners of Castleton Farms and another to Dowling Real Estate, proprietors of the Blue Rock Inn.
Leslie Maazel, son of Dietlinde Maazel and the late maestro Lorin Maazel, spoke on behalf of the applicant, the Lorin Maazel Trust. “As you may remember, Castleton Farms used to host a classical music festival and training seminar and multiple residences there that were all on the property before we came would house the students,” he said. “After my father passed away, we wanted to figure out a creative way to use the property — it’s such a phenomenal place here, we love Rappahannock County — and we thought one way to do that would be to invite select families or individuals to come and stay at these houses.”
The Lorin Maazel Trust owns two separate limited liability companies, one of which manages the Fair Haven property while the other manages a cluster of four dwellings on the Castleton Farms property: the schoolhouse, barn apartment, carriage house, and farm house.
The board voted 4-0 to approve the application. Ron Makela, who was absent from the meeting, did not vote.
On behalf of Dowling Real Estate, attorney Michael Brown appeared before the board to advocate for a tourist home permit on the 79.5-acre Blue Rock Inn property. Brown clarified that the application in question pertains not to the inn structure itself but to a dwelling that was under construction when Nick Dowling purchased the property. “At some point it may be that it’s just marketed through the Blue Rock [website] but for now it will be treated as a traditional tourist home,” Brown said.
Lucy “Pud” Maeyer, neighbor to the Blue Rock Inn and member of the Rappahannock County Public School Board, protested the application. “It seems to me that we’re always in the same position: I own [an adjacent] farm, they have construction, I’m here complaining,” she said. “It’s not necessarily the five bedrooms, but it’s some of the finagling — that it’s separate and then it’s going to be joined [to the Blue Rock Inn]. … If they’re going to continue with commercial growth, put it on the east side of the property, not next to my fence line.”
Before approval, Chair Alex Sharp responded to Maeyer, commenting: “The tourist home, as practiced, is pretty close to residential use, so … it’s got a commercial use to it because it’s got the rental aspect to it, but I’m not sure you could say that it is the same as a full-blown commercial use.”
The board voted 3-0-1 to award Dowling Real Estate a special exception permit contingent upon the modification of a former special exception permit which is currently making its way through the planning commission. Bill Tieckelmann, whose wife is employed by the Blue Rock Inn, abstained from the vote.
The next meeting of the Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals falls on June 23, 2021, at 7 p.m. in the courthouse.
Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.