At its last meeting of the year, the Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals appointed Ron Makela as its representative to the Planning Commission. Makela will succeed David Konick, whose term on the Board of Zoning Appeals expired earlier this year.
Before the vote, BZA Chair Alex Sharp voiced some concern about nominating Makela to the position. “Don’t take this the wrong way because I don’t mean it in any way that is wrong,” Sharp began, “but you’re kind of controversial.”
Reassuring Sharp, Makela said, “my view on this is I represent this board and communicate with the board and carry that communication to the Planning Commission.”
The Board unanimously approved the minutes from the Sept. 23 and Nov. 19 meetings.
The sole application on the agenda belonged to an applicant who was not present at the meeting, so the Board opened the public hearing and agreed to continue it to the January meeting when the applicant — and members of the public — might have a chance to comment.
The applicants, John and Marijke Ford, have requested a special use permit for a tourist home at their Fletchers Mill Rd. property in Sperryville. “There are problems that we have with this,” Makela said. “Not with what they want to do necessarily … [but] I think we need to discuss the problems with the application that could be corrected by the January meeting … where we can move ahead.”
The application was originally submitted in 2017 and resubmitted this year. The application is missing certain pieces of information, such as up-to-date property tax status, recent notice to neighbors, and a test of the property’s water quality.
The Board will revisit the Fords’ application at the January meeting, where they will also appoint the Chair and Vice Chair for the year.
Watch our video coverage of the meeting here.
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }