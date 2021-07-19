At a special meeting on Monday night, Rappahannock County supervisors denied a Sperryville rezoning application that sought to change the minimum lot size on a 35-acre Woodward Road property from five acres to two acres. The resolution to deny the application passed 4-1, with Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier dissenting.
Under the company name Mt. Airy Field, LLC, Sperryville residents Tom and Cheryl Taylor submitted the application last October. The Taylors indicated that they hoped to subdivide the property and build up to 13 single family dwellings for working families and seniors. At a public hearing on July 7, Tom Taylor explained that he had pursued the rezoning because he believed it would be more affordable to sell two-acre parcels than five-acre parcels. “[The Mt. Airy property] has been in our family on and off since the Civil War,” Taylor said. “I’d always been told even by previous supervisors … that we had access to the sewer, it was a good location, that it was in the village, we had small lots [and] we had access to everything.”
Taylor said various county residents had approached him asking if he was interested in selling a lot. “For most of the people who were asking, a 5-acre lot would have been too expensive,” he said. “It got me thinking if we could reduce the size of the lot [we could] make it more affordable.”
Many neighbors on Woodward Road and in Sperryville vehemently opposed the rezoning proposal for a variety of reasons, including concerns about traffic on the narrow Woodward Road, the toll a subdivision might take on Sperryville’s aging sewer system, the impact of a subdivision on the viewshed, the fear that more homes might lead to higher taxes and a concern that the rezoning could set an “undesirable precedent.” A group of Sperryville residents circulated a petition asking county supervisors to deny the Mt. Airy application, which eventually accumulated close to 400 signatures from village and county residents as well as visitors.
During a discussion between the members of the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors Monday night, Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith, in whose district the Mt. Airy property sits, said the current zoning does not preclude the Taylors from subdividing their property. “There’s no limits on what they could do on those five-acre lots, but that five-acre zoning is also an appropriate use of that property,” Smith said. “It could easily be developed as five-acre lots.”
Frazier, alone in support of the Mt. Airy application, said that the Rappahannock’s 25-acre agricultural zoning density has caused a “disruption of the agricultural community” which could be remedied by increasing density within the county’s villages. “Here we have a property that’s served or can be served by the sewer system … it’s really not difficult to make the argument that two-acre zoning in areas like this follows the comprehensive plan.”
Smith disagreed with Frazier’s assertion that rezoning the property would align with the comprehensive plan, a non-binding vision document intended to guide county officials in their decision making. Quoting the comprehensive plan, Smith said: “‘Current zoning in and around villages generally reflects current and historical uses of the land. … This comprehensive plan encourages that future residential and commercial development be focused in or around the major villages consistent with undeveloped potential of the current zoning district designation.’” She argued that the language clearly advocated for infill within the villages rather than changing zoning practices.
After 20 minutes of further discussion, Smith moved to adopt a resolution denying the Mt. Airy application. Her motion was seconded by Keir Whitson, with some minor changes.
The resolution to deny the Mt. Airy application, adopted in a 4-1 vote on July 19, reads:
WHEREAS, a zoning application (RZ#20-10-01) was submitted by Mt. Airy Field, LLC (property owner), to rezone the property known as Tax Map Parcel 38-59, consisting of 35.1663 acres, from Residential Rural District (RR-5) to Residential District, Conditional (R-2) and to thereby amend the Rappahannock County Zoning Map, and,
WHEREAS, the property requested to be rezoned is located within the Piedmont Magisterial District along Woodward Road (Rt. 600) and Lee Highway (Rt. 211), and,
WHEREAS, the applicant submitted a voluntary proffer statement together with the application, and,
WHEREAS, the Rappahannock County Planning Commission held a duly-advertised Public Hearing at their December 29, 2020 meeting. At the meeting of February 17, 2021, the Planning Commission forwarded the application of RZ#20-10-01 to the Board of Supervisors for further consideration, by a vote of 4-3, and,
WHEREAS, the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors held a duly advertised public hearing on July 7, 2021, and,
WHEREAS, the subject property is located within a rural residential area near the major unincorporated village of Sperryville, and,
WHEREAS, the existing access to the parcel could lead to potential adverse effects on convenience of access and safety for fire and could limit the facilitation of transportation, water and sewer services within the meaning of section 15.2-2283 of the Code of Virginia, and,
WHEREAS, the Comprehensive Plan states: “As noted in the preceding chapters, this Comprehensive Plan envisions and encourages that future residential and commercial development be focused in or around the major villages consistent with the undeveloped potential of the current zoning district designations;” and,
WHEREAS, the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors finds that the proposed change in zoning to Residential District, Conditional (R-2) is at a size and scale that is not supportive of the existing use and character of the area and does not provide a proper transition of uses from the village area to the agricultural area and is not consistent with the Comprehensive Plan; and,
WHEREAS, the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors yet further finds that the current Residential Rural District (RR-5) zoning is most appropriate and reasonable for the site given the environmental constraints, traffic concerns, and general harmony with adjacent and nearby zoning districts and the size of parcels within those zoning districts,
NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, by the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors that the Application RZ#20-10-01 be, and it hereby is, denied.