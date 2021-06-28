A ‘conservation purchase to protect this remarkable working landscape’
Eldon Farms, the largest undivided land holding in Rappahannock County, is being sold by its longtime owners to Washington resident Chuck Akre and his family.
County residents have long feared that development of the 7,100-acre property could significantly alter Rappahannock’s low-density landscape, which is dominated by open space and agriculture. Akre said he is buying Eldon to preserve it.
“It’s a conservation purchase by our entire family. We have three children and four grandchildren. It will be their legacy, not mine,” said Akre in a brief interview with the Rappahannock News Sunday evening.
The Lane family, who bought the now 7,100-acre property in the 1960s, put Eldon on the market in October 2019 with an asking price of $75 million, cash offers only. No financial details of the impending sale have been disclosed.
“If a sale comes along it’s going to be kismet, it’s going to be wonderful, and I think it will be with someone who everyone looks at and says, ‘Yes, I can see how that makes sense for the Lane Family. I think it can make sense for Rappahannock County,’” said Arthur Schiller, Lane family attorney and advisor, in a 2019 conversation with this newspaper just ahead of publicly announcing that Eldon was going on the market.
“We’ve been working on it with them for a long time,” Akre said of the deal. He added that longtime farm manager John Genho will stay on.
The Piedmont Environmental Council has considered a conservation-minded outcome for Eldon one of the organization’s top priorities.
“It is difficult to imagine a result that would be more positive for Rappahannock,” said John W. McCarthy, a former Rappahannock County administrator who is currently the PEC’s senior advisor and director of strategic partnerships.
“The Lane Family has been the steward of Eldon Farm for over half a century, caring and tending to it in a manner that was consistent with the values and desires of the community of Rappahannock County. As they determined that their time as that steward was coming to a close, they have performed a final service to their friends and neighbors by securing a conservation-minded buyer who will bear that legacy forward.”
The Eldon purchase is the second high-profile initiative that Akre, founder of Middleburg-based Akre Capital Management, is undertaking in the county. Rush River Commons, a mixed-use development in Washington with plans to provide space for the Rappahannock Food Pantry, offices for local nonprofits and moderately priced housing, is currently going through the town’s approval process.
On Sunday the Akres shared the following statement with the Rappahannock News in regard to the sale:
“The Akre family is pleased to announce the purchase of the 7,100 acre Eldon Farms property from the Lane family of Chicago.
“Eldon Farms is an exceptional property that represents a unique opportunity for our family. Rappahannock is home to half of the family, and we all share a strong attachment to the people, places and beauty of this County. As a family, we believe in ecological conservation and restoration, enhancing working landscapes, and the health and well-being of our local community. Purchasing Eldon Farms speaks to all of these interests.
“The Lane family and John Genho have developed a well renowned cattle operation and we look forward to continuing to build on this work.
“The family is making this conservation purchase to protect this remarkable working landscape. The Lane family were exceptional stewards of this farm for almost 60 years and our intent is to continue this legacy.”
This is a developing story. Read more in this week’s newspaper on stands Thursday, July 1 and in the e-edition available Wednesday evening, June 30.