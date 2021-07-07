Town officials take a tour of the Washington site
Members of the Washington Town Council and Planning Commission toured the site for the proposed Rush River Commons development on July 7, a mixture of residential and commercial buildings that could be one of the first things people will see when driving into Washington.
The tour was led by building engineer Steve Plescow, where he held an enlarged illustration of the building plans and a tape measure to help people visualize what the development will look like on the nine-acre property. Community members who attended the tour were generally pleased with the construction plans for the site.
The aesthetics of the Commons development have been one of the biggest concerns raised by town officials. The town of Washington is a designated historic site, so the development has to meet the standards of the town Architectural Review Board, leaving some people concerned with how the development will integrate with the rest of the community.
On Wednesday, Plescow made sure to point out that the project team plans to leave a majority of the trees on the property, which would prevent some of the development from being seen from Warren Avenue.
Chuck Akre, RRC property owner who was also in attendance, said they are currently in negotiations with the Virginia Housing Development Authority for assistance with providing affordable housing, which requires 20 percent of the units to be below market rates.
Plescow said that none of the buildings will have basements and the residential building will be only two floors. There will be preliminary sketches of what the exterior of the development will look like on Friday, July 9. Akre said these will not be official sketches.