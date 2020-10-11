Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.

Tomorrow

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.