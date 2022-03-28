Potential for transfer of town parcels to county near Courthouse Row appears to exist in legal limbo, officials say
While some members of the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors have suggested exploring the possibility of claiming land from the Town of Washington near Courthouse Row as a boundary line adjustment concession, officials say the legality of such a move remains murky.
Chair and Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey, Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney and Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier in interviews all suggested that they would support an effort to transfer land from Washington located nearby Courthouse Row to supplement the several acres already owned by the county and bring the county government complex entirely underneath the county’s zoning purview as they look in the near future to restore several buildings on site.
“Could we get, for instance, the Methodist church [the Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community Theater] and the magistrates building and this other lot that’s in the town?” Carney said in recent weeks. “Can we get it back in the county so we have an actual whole campus concept for our administrative building? I think that’s a great idea.”
The suggestions were made as the county and town continue to bargain over whether the Board of Supervisors will ultimately support property owner Chuck Akre’s efforts to expand Washington’s boundaries to accommodate his mixed-use Rush River Commons development that’s proposed to sit on lots that straddle the town and county line.
Frazier, who has been opposed to the boundary change, said he may consider throwing his weight behind it if the county is able to secure that town land near Courthouse Row.
But whether an action similar to what the Supervisors suggested is possible remains an open legal question, according to County Administrator Garrey Curry.
“I don’t envision it as necessarily being the town shaped like a donut with a hole in the middle,” Curry said. “Rather, it would be more like certain parcels are maybe all joined to be one parcel and they’re all protected by state code in a certain way … there’s too much gray there that I just don’t know.”
Curry said he would investigate further if enough interest exists among the Board of Supervisors to move forward with such an effort.
Washington Mayor Fred Catlin in an interview said Town Attorney Martin Crim noted that a land transfer similar to what was described by county officials could potentially require an amendment to the town’s charter — a significant undertaking.
“To do a swap is something that I think would be extremely difficult to effect,” Catlin said. “But I think if the county is worried about the preservation of their buildings and other things, I think the town is more than happy to work with the county to ensure that those buildings get preserved in a manner that makes the community happy.”
Julia Shanahan contributed reporting