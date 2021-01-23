Supervisor fills big shoes in replacing outgoing chair David Konick
Rappahannock County Supervisor Keir Whitson of the Hampton District has been elected the new chair of the pivotal Rappahannock County Planning Commission.
The commission is coming off an extraordinarily busy if not hectic year with its adoption of the county’s revised comprehensive plan, and will no doubt stay fully engaged into 2021 while weighing among other proposals the largest ever planned development for Rappahannock County and the Town of Washington, Black Kettle Commons.
“Thank you very much everyone for your vote of confidence in me. It’s not certainly something I was seeking, but I do appreciate it,” Whitson remarked after the voting, having been nominated by planner Al Henry.
“And I want to thank Mr. [Ron] Frazier, my colleague on the Board of Supervisors, and Mr. [David] Konick, and all of you who were serving this past year during very difficult circumstances,” the new chair observed of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. (Rappahannock County today — Saturday — set a new 24-hour record with 10 new cases of the coronavirus).”
Besides a full plate of new planning business already on the agenda this year, Whitson in his brief remarks zeroed in on other pressing unfinished business.
“I know that when I ran for the Board of Supervisors, I ran primarily on one principle, and that was a burning need to review in great depth our zoning ordinance and the need to update it with a sense of urgency,” he said. “And you all certainly have that sense of urgency. So I want you to rest assured that I share that with you and welcome the opportunity.”
Whitson fills some big shoes in replacing outgoing chair David Konick, who in a farewell letter to the BOS earlier this month cited significant amendments to the zoning ordinance that the planners sent to the supervisors for their consideration in 2020.
“The amendments include clarifying food processing, combining definitions of family apartments and efficiency apartments, and making some changes to short term rentals,” wrote Konick, who was appointed to the planning commission as a member of the Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals.
Konick oversaw numerous other accomplishments of the commission, not the least being the comprehensive plan, which he pointed out “contains significant revisions concerning wireless communications and renewable energy, along with a host of other revisions.”
In addition, the former chair stated: “The Commission unanimously voted to recommend amendments to the Flood Plain Overlay District and adoption of the amended Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) flood-plain maps.”
As Whitson alluded to this week, Konick pointed out that much remains to be accomplished in 2021, including revisions to the county’s sign ordinance, a hot button issue in recent years; comprehensive review of the 1986 Zoning Ordinance, including amendments to carry provisions in the recently approved comp plan into effect; and comprehensive review of the subdivision ordinance.
“I cannot leave without making the observation that if any of you are actually serious about preserving this County and truly honoring [recently deceased champion of the county’s environmental legacy] Phil Irwin’s memory, your work is cut out for you,” Konick wrote in part.
“Much needed work has been neglected for decades and the recent passage of a Comprehensive Plan — with all its faults and shortcomings — is merely a beginning, not an end in itself,” he said. “If you fail to make the wise choices, Rappahannock will go the way of its neighbors. Her future is in your hands; I pray G-d will imbue each of you with the wisdom to do what is needed and what is in the best interest of Rappahannock County.”
In a subsequent unanimous vote taken during its first meeting of 2021, the commission elected Gary Light, who has previously served as chair, as its vice chair. Rappahannock County Administrator Garrey Curry was reappointed FOIA officer of the commission.