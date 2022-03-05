A group of neighbors petitioned the Rappahannock County Circuit Court on March 1 to review and reverse a decision by the Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals granting Charlotte Wagner a special use permit to establish a dog training center in Amissville next to Narmada Winery.
The petition for a writ of certiorari — a request that the court initiate a review of the BZA decision — was filed by attorney David L. Konick on behalf of Jeffrey M. and Marjorie Nicodemus, John E. and Janet L. Patterson and Paul P. and Melbry Paratore, who all live adjacent to or near the proposed 22-acre training site at 14397 Lee Highway.
Many of them had spoken out in opposition to the application as it made its way through the Rappahannock County Planning Commission for approval before coming before the BZA.
The petition to the court also seeks an injunction prohibiting the county zoning administrator and the BZA from issuing the special use permit or building permits.
Wagner proposes to provide behavioral training for her client’s dogs six days each week. She plans to plant new trees and construct a building, two fenced exercise yards, a parking lot, and an upgrade for the existing driveway.
Conditions placed on the approval of the special use permit include the rescinding of the special permit if the business or land is sold, protective fencing around the exercise yards, no overnight boarding or breeding of dogs, and installation of a septic system that includes a flush toilet and hand sink.
Defendants of the petition include, the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors, Wagner and Chris Parrish, the current owner of the land she made an offer to purchase for the training center after he opposed the original plot Wagner suggested.
The special use permit was approved on Feb. 23 by a 3-2 vote following a public hearing that drew speakers who lauded Wagner’s skills as a dog trainer as well as some neighbors who argued a commercial enterprise shouldn’t be allowed in an agricultural district and that it might create unwanted noise, traffic, runoff and decline of property values.
The petitioners state in the court filing that the commercial use approved by the BZA “will substantially impair the value of their respective properties and interfere with the use and enjoyment of their respective properties.”
The petitioners allege that:
Granting the SUP “ignored the purpose and intent of the Zoning Ordinance … including the stated purposes of the ordinance that residential areas be provided with healthy surroundings for family life; that agricultural and forestal land be preserved.”
It ignored the purposes and intent of the agriculture district “to serve the welfare of those who own and/or occupy the land in these districts.”
The BZA approval is not in accord with the zoning ordinance section which defines a kennel as “any place so designed that dogs and cats and other household pets cannot escape and where any number of animals are kept for the purpose of sale, rental, boarding, breeding, hire as guard dogs on other property or for any commercial purpose or economic venture.” The filing says nowhere in the zoning ordinance is a dog or pet “training center” mentioned or specifically permitted. Wagner stated during the public hearing that the animals would not be “kept” — so the dog training center doesn’t qualify as a kennel under the zoning ordinance’s definition, the petitioners assert.
The petitioners also say the BZA decision doesn’t comply with a zoning ordinance that states “it is the intent of this chapter that any use not expressly indicated as a permitted use in a separate zoning district is prohibited.”
They assert that the BZA violated its rules of procedure by voting on approval without separately voting on any of the individual findings of fact.
The BZA is also accused of ignoring credible evidence that the dog training center would adversely affect them due to the potential for noise, traffic, dog waste and the conversion of agricultural land to commercial use.
The BZA failed to consider establishing a time limit on the permit and violated the comprehensive plan’s policy section calling for the promotion and protection of agriculture as the primary use of land in rural areas, the petitioners argue.
When asked for comment, Konick, who served on the BZA for years and was for a time its representative to the Planning Commission, said on behalf of himself and his clients that “the petition speaks for itself.” Konick was also the county’s zoning administrator from 1981 to 1984 and was the BZA secretary during those years as well.
“Although I respect the process and their right/ability to appeal, I am incredibly disappointed in the neighbors,” Wagner said in response to the court filing. “I have done everything I can to accommodate their concerns: from the design, to the day to day operations, to the location of our potential build site. The BZA members agreed we are a low impact operation. The rest of the farm will be operated as such — a small hobby farm.”
Wagner said she still plans to move forward with purchasing the property for the facility, despite the challenge to the BZA approval.
“It’s a gorgeous lot, it meets all our needs, and fulfills mine and my husband’s endeavors. There is much this property has to offer — we have even discussed the option of moving there down the road. At this point, it looks like we’re on pause but that’s OK. Builders and crew have been made aware.”
Neither Parrish nor Art Goff, the attorney for the county, could be reached for comment. They were also served notice of the petition to the court.
If the court decides to issue a writ to commence a review of the decision, the BZA has 21 days to respond, according to Virginia state code. The governing body, the landowner, and the applicant before the board of zoning appeals shall be necessary parties to the proceedings in the circuit court, according to the state code. After a review the court can affirm, reverse or modify the BZA’s granting of the SUP.