The latest chapter in a long running series of disputes might soon be resolved
Last Tuesday, May 25, Rappahannock County Circuit Court Judge Jeanette Irby heard oral arguments in the criminal case against John Cappiali, an Amissville contractor who has been engaged in a series of disputes with local government officials for nearly five years.
The hearing purportedly went on for seven hours and reached no conclusion — the judge set a date for closing arguments on June 9 and said she would deliver her decision that same day.
Long and Cappiali were expected to sign a no-contest plea in January, an arrangement which would allow the defendants to maintain their innocence while admitting the prosecutor has enough evidence to determine guilt. The terms of the plea agreement included a fine of $1,000, “suspended on the condition that ‘the violators … abate or remedy the violation’ and a year of supervised probation,” according to an earlier report by the Rappahannock News.
But upon seeing another term of the deal — that any additional equipment brought to the property be described in a letter to the county zoning administrator — Cappiali balked and chose not to sign the agreement. Within days, he filed an appeal to the Circuit Court, where trial proceedings are now underway.
Another local news outlet published a story last week alleging that during the appeal trial Judge Irby threatened to report one or more attorneys involved in the case to the Virginia State Bar Association for harassing the appellants, but a source who was in the room at the time refuted that story.
The backstory is long and tortuous. Cappiali and his business partner, Joseph Long, have fought several directives from the county over the years to clear the Lee Highway property of heavy machinery and construction apparatus. The property, zoned agricultural, is home to Cappiali’s contracting business, which he currently operates without a permit.
When the county’s letters of violation failed to induce compliance with the ordinance, in 2019 Zoning Administrator Michelle Somers issued Cappiali four criminal misdemeanor warrants, each for a different county code violation.
Cappiali attempted to obtain a special exception permit for a contractor’s yard later that same year, but his application was denied unanimously by the county’s board of supervisors on the basis that it failed to comply with certain general standards in the county code and with Principle 7 of the county’s comprehensive plan, which maintains that the county should “promote only economic growth that assists in maintaining our existing balance and is compatible with the environmental quality and rural character, and does not adversely affect active farm operations, forestry operations, residential neighborhoods, the tourist industry, and the county’s fiscal stability.”
“The amount of equipment there, the type of equipment there, even if contained within a contractor’s yard, to me, in the aggregate, is mismatched with the business activities and that does concern me,” said Supervisor Keir Whitson during the review of Cappiali’s application. “I’m still left with the distinct impression that with the number of inoperable vehicles, containers and other equipment that do not directly relate to your core business activities … that a contractor’s yard doesn’t solve the problem that this is … ultimately, more a junkyard, which is not a permitted use in a zoned agricultural area.”
That was in March 2020.
Then, early this year, despite the multiple pending legal suits, Cappiali allegedly moved a trailer home onto his Lee Highway property. In court last week, Cappiali testified that he obtained a permit for the trailer in question. However, the zoning administrator told this newspaper that Cappiali had not obtained a permit. The illegal trailer was reported to the zoning office in April, and the county issued a search warrant which was executed shortly thereafter and during which the county did indeed discover a trailer home.
Haring all of this in the aggregate, Judge Irby asked the county’s counsel why, if they knew Cappiali’s trial was taking place only a week after the completion of the search warrant, they went through with the search and why none of the attorneys foresaw that such action could be construed as harassment of the appellants.
The attorneys maintain that no wrongdoing took place and that the county in no way attempted to harass or injure Cappiali, and defended against the notion that the supervisors’ decision to deny Cappiali’s special exception permit was arbitrary and capricious.
At the end of the day, the judge issued no ruling in the case and has taken no action as of yet to report any attorneys to the Virginia State Bar Association. The court will reconvene on June 9 to issue a ruling in the case.