VDOT erected what Tatel called a "tubby man" sign after he raised concerns with the department about his safety on Whorton Hollow. After this sign was put up two years ago, Tatel began a quest with the state to have it changed.
After a two-year long battle with state bureaucracy, a prominent Rappahannock County resident was able to get a disabled pedestrian sign on his road changed to something that he says is safer and more respectful to people with disabilities.
Castleton resident David Tatel, who has served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit since 1994 after being appointed by former President Bill Clinton, began seeking a new sign on Whorton Hollow Road two years ago that would better alert drivers of a blind pedestrian with a guide dog who could be walking along the road.
Tatel, who is blind, said he contacted the Virginia Department of Transportation after his family became concerned for his safety while he took walks along Whorton Hollow, which has a sharp turn and oncoming traffic. The sign that VDOT was able to put up showed a “tubby man,” as Tatel described it, with the word “disability” underneath it. “It doesn't really tell the drivers what they're looking for, and also I find the word ‘disability’ kind of insulting,” Tatel said.
And so began his two year campaign to get the sign changed.
After VDOT erected the sign with the “tubby man,” VDOT officials told Tatel to contact members at the state legislature to get a special exception for the sign to be replaced with something different, since they only have access to limited signs and strive for all road signs to be uniform.
Tatel initially wanted a sign that depicted a person with a guide dog, but after he tried to seek advocates on the issue, a representative with the Virginia Board for People with Disabilities told Tatel in an email that “In the past, the Board has advocated against traffic signs that call out disabilities, because the language can be stigmatizing and imply that people with disabilities are not an expected part of the community. The Board was not formally involved in drafting VDOT’s current guidance, but we agree that ‘Person with a Disability’ is preferential to many signs labeling specific disabilities.”
The email went on to say that the Virginia Board for People with Disabilities “is not in a position to advocate on the issue.” Tatel contacted Del. Michael Webert’s (R-18) office, and said he felt his concerns were neglected by the state.
“All I want is for the state and DOT to put up a sign that is both communicative, in other words tells drivers what they will get, and isn't demeaning to me and other people,” Tatel said. “I walked down there two or three times a day, and several times, people who I don't know have stopped and said, ‘Oh, I didn't expect to see anybody with a guide dog.’ … I think when they see that sign, they’re expecting to see maybe someone who is mentally handicapped, but they certainly don't expect to see a blind person with a guide dog.”
Another Castleton resident, Tracy Jacquemin, supported Tatel’s endeavor and understood his desire for a more respectful sign. Jacquemin uses a wheelchair, and said she understands how the term “disability” can either be too broad or demeaning. “Seeing that [original] sign would tell me nothing about looking for David walking with his dog,” she said.
Tatel said he also made little progress with Webert’s office, sending them many emails and only hearing back a couple of times, emphasizing his frustration with the state’s web of bureaucracy. “I think I said to one of them, ‘I understand why people join the tea party here,’” Tatel said. “I'm a citizen in Virginia, I vote, I pay taxes, and I can't get anybody to respond to my concerns about the sign.”
A spokesman in Webert’s office said that Tatel’s concerns were sent along to the Virginia Secretary of Transportation’s office, and that he tried to work with Tatel to remedy the situation.
“His request was not ignored by our office. When Mr. Tatel first contacted our office [in May 2021], we responded within 24hrs and got VDOT involved,” Andrew Loposser, Webert’s chief of staff, wrote in a statement. “After this initial contact, we began a lengthy process that spanned months to help Mr. Tatel resolve this issue. That included contacting VDOT and the Secretary of Transportation. We were happy to assist Mr. Tatel with this issue and are glad it has been resolved.”
The letter was sent to the Secretary of Transportation a year after Tatel’s initial email to Webert’s office. Tatel said that he was never made aware of any progress being done through Webert’s office, and what ended up finally getting the sign replaced was a local contact at VDOT who showed Tatel sign options he wasn’t aware of before, including the “blind pedestrian” sign that now sits on Whorton Hollow.
“I thought, you know what, it's not perfect. But it tells the driver what to expect, and there's nothing demeaning. I mean, it is true. I am a blind pedestrian.”
