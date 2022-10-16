tatel.jpg

Castleton resident David Tatel with his guide dog Vixen at the 2021 summer Sperryville concert series.

 File photo by Luke Christopher

After a two-year long battle with state bureaucracy, a prominent Rappahannock County resident was able to get a disabled pedestrian sign on his road changed to something that he says is safer and more respectful to people with disabilities.

Castleton resident David Tatel, who has served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit since 1994 after being appointed by former President Bill Clinton, began seeking a new sign on Whorton Hollow Road two years ago that would better alert drivers of a blind pedestrian with a guide dog who could be walking along the road.

tubby-man-sign.jpg

VDOT erected what Tatel called a "tubby man" sign after he raised concerns with the department about his safety on Whorton Hollow. After this sign was put up two years ago, Tatel began a quest with the state to have it changed.
blind-sign.jpg

After a two-year long battle, Castleton resident David Tatel was able to advocate for a sign on Whorton Hollow that he feels is more descriptive and respectful to people with disabilities

