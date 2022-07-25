gavel-court

A petition to challenge a decision by the Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals to approve a dog training facility in Amissville was dismissed last Friday after Charlotte Wagner, the owner of the facility, decided to not move forward with her business in Amissville. 

Wagner will instead operate her dog training business, K9ology, on the corner of Old Hollow Road and U.S. Route 211 in Sperryville. 

