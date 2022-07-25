A petition to challenge a decision by the Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals to approve a dog training facility in Amissville was dismissed last Friday after Charlotte Wagner, the owner of the facility, decided to not move forward with her business in Amissville.
Wagner will instead operate her dog training business, K9ology, on the corner of Old Hollow Road and U.S. Route 211 in Sperryville.
The petition was officially dismissed on July 15 with the Rappahannock County Circuit Court declaring the petition as “moot” since Wagner will no longer be operating the facility in Amissville. Wagner, who did not appear in court on Friday, declined to comment for this report.
The BZA initially approved an application for the facility to operate on agriculturally zoned land in Amissville, leading to community unrest among neighbors because of potential noise, traffic, and dog waste, which Wagner said were unjustified concerns.
The neighbors, Jeffrey M. and Marjorie Nicodemus, John E. and Janet L. Patterson and Paul P. and Melbry Paratore, represented by local attorney David Konick, filed a petition in early March with the Rappahannock County Circuit Court, asking the court to review and reverse the BZA’s approval of the facility.
“My Cabin Lane clients and I are very pleased that the Court vacated the BZA decision and that this case is concluded,” Konick wrote in a statement. “Hopefully the BZA will pay more careful attention in future to the Zoning Ordinance, and to its own Rules of Procedure, which require it to make specific findings of fact by majority vote before voting on an application. The purpose of those Rules is to protect the interest of neighboring landowners. In this unfortunate case, the BZA just skipped that step and voted to approve the application without making any of the required findings of fact. That’s obviously why the Applicant and landowner decided to terminate the purchase contract and didn’t participate in the appeal – they knew the BZA decision was defective from the get-go and would have been reversed for all the reasons set forth in our Petition for Review.”
Wagner said at the time that she declined to ask Chris Parrish, the Amissville landowner who was selling Wagner the property, for an extension to close on the lot, noting that Parrish appeared unlikely to agree to such a request given the amount of time it could take to challenge the neighbors’ petition in court.
The original petition filed with the court said Wagner’s business would “substantially impair the value of their respective properties and interfere with the use and enjoyment” of the properties. The petition also said that the BZA’s decision to approve the application was “erroneous” because “it ignored the ‘purposes of intent’” for agriculturally-zoned land.
The new location for Wagner’s business is on commercially-zoned land, so Wagner was not required to interface with the county government to get the business off the ground.
Wagner originally planned to purchase property at the corner of Forest Grove and Richmond roads in Amissville, where members of the Planning Commission and residents — primarily Parrish, who was still a member of the Board of Supervisors at the time and spoke before the body as a citizen — expressed concern about the potential for it to create noise and the possibility that she may later expand the business to board dogs overnight.
The Planning Commission in October 2021 rejected Wagner’s first proposal, and she began looking for alternative sites for the business. That’s when she approached Parrish, and he ultimately offered to sell her the Lee Highway property, which he owns. She signed a purchase and sale agreement to buy the lot for $450,000, agreeing to the March 8 closing date.
Wagner brought the new proposal before the Planning Commission in December 2021 where members were more amenable, and in January recommended it for approval by the BZA, despite concerns from the Cabin Lane residents.
