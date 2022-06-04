Inflation, permit concerns lead owners to abandon project
The proprietors of a planned brewery in Sperryville, Veditz & Co. Brewing, decided to dissolve the project months after it was approved because of a “contentious permitting process” and rising costs of materials, labor and sewer rates.
Robert Archer, owner of the Sperryville property located at 11961 Lee Highway, was granted a special exception permit by the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors in September 2021 following a contentious hearing to operate a brewery on the property, but with restrictions. Archer would have been required to reapply for the permit every three years; the business owners would not be able to serve food and there were restrictions on the hours of operation.
Archer said “the straw that broke the camel’s back” for the business owners was the rising sewer rates in Sperryville, saying it would have added an additional $20,000 to the cost of opening the brewery. The costs of materials and labor have also risen, adding additional barriers to opening.
Archer says he expects to put the property on the market this week with an estimated asking price of $395,000.
Before canceling the project, the brewers of Veditz and Co. Brewing LLC planned to restore an existing building on the property. When finished, it would have contained a 600 square-foot tasting room, two public restrooms, an outdoor biergarten and a parking lot for up to 17 vehicles. The brewery would have operated Fridays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. for the entire year.
This decision comes as Archer closes his existing Sperryville business Happy Camper Equipment Co., a weekend retail hiking outlet. The building is up for sale and Archer and a partner said they plan to explore new avenues for the venture.
Citing additional reasons for pulling out of the brewery project, Archer called the permitting process with the Rappahannock County Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors a “disaster.”
“I could rattle on about what a disaster Rappahannock County is in terms of being friendly to businesses,” Archer said. “But it's been rehashed over and over and over again, everybody knows it. So my goal is to stay positive and try to help the businesses here in the county and help people open businesses in this environment.”
He said he was required to provide a site plan, which included the parking lots, to be designed by a certified engineer, claiming that he’d been treated unfairly by county officials. Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson, who is also the chairman of the Planning Commission, and Zoning Administrator Michelle Sommers both said engineered site plans are commonly requested during reviews for special exception permits.
Whitson said he understands Archer’s frustrations with the process, but that “whatever conditions we ended up attaching to the permit were after a lot of discussion and a well-intentioned, thorough review.”
“The location drew a lot of public scrutiny because it was in the main traffic corridor, going through Sperryville up to the National Park,” Whitson said. “I regret that the applicant feels like he might have been singled out in some way. But at least from my position, it was not that at all, and I thought that the Planning Commission, the Board of Supervisors, appropriately asked hard questions and did require a site plan, which is in the zoning ordinance.”
During the September hearing, Supervisors Christine Smith of Piedmont and Ron Frazier of Jackson voted against the project, citing concerns over traffic and the fact that the property is in a designated floodway. Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey, Whitson and former Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Chris Parrish voted in favor of the application.