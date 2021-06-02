Joint session with Board of Supervisors scheduled to review solar, broadband tower ordinances
The Rappahannock County Planning Commission approved a Harris Hollow resident’s proposal to start a sawmill business on Wednesday night and heard an application for a new brewery on Route 211 in Sperryville. Also on the full agenda were the tasks of amending how the county regulates renewable energy sources and reviewing a proposal to reopen a reimagined Blue Rock Inn. Additionally, the commission considered amending the zoning code to fast track “short” towers for broadband service through an administrative review process.
Two neighbors spoke during the public hearing preceding action on the sawmill application. “Noise is a concern, I live in a hollow. I’m concerned about retail signs,” said Debbie Knick, who resides on one side of the proposed sawmill site. Another bordering neighbor, Evan Childress, said that he was “reasonably comfortable” with the sawmill proposal but wondered also about how many days and hours per day the business would be operating.
“I want to be respectful of our neighbors,” said applicant Wendy Sonnett. “We do not want to offend or inconvenience our neighbors. We are already a tree farm and are doing things that are noisy and in keeping with what we want to do.”
Sonnett added that she would be open to restrictions and said that the trucks that would be coming in and out of the property “would be pickup trucks.”
The commissioners voted to recommend that the Board of Zoning Appeals approve Burgers Sonnett LLC’s request for a special use permit to operate a sawmill out of 850 Harris Hollow Road, with the caveat of a two-year trial period and limitations on operating hours and the number of truck trips per day.
Regarding the request submitted by Veditz & Co. for a special exception to allow it to brew and sell beer at 11961 Lee Highway in Sperryville, the commission decided to hold a public hearing at its June meeting. The brewery owners said they plan to operate a beer garden for on-site consumption — there will be no kitchen but instead food trucks will serve brewery customers, according to the applicant.
The planners asked Veditz & Co. to clarify at the upcoming hearing the planned on-site customer capacity and number of parking spaces, noting that they want to avoid a situation where brewery customers are parked dangerously given the proposed business’s proximity to Route 211. The commission also requested specifics regarding the expected annual output of beer.
“The main issue, I think, is having ample space for the amount of traffic,” said Piedmont District Planner Mary Katherine Ishee.
In other actions, planners agreed to hold a joint meeting and public hearing with the board of supervisors on July 7 to review amendments to the county’s zoning related to renewable energy, which would come into play on any development of solar farms. The revision advocates for the co-locating of facilities, screening them and use of high points on existing buildings to locate the antenna, such as a church steeple, barn or silo.
The commission voted to discuss a potential revision of the county’s zoning ordinance governing broadband towers of not more than 80 feet at the same July 7 meeting. Commissioner Ishee voted against the motion, reasoning that having a single joint meeting the same night on the issues of renewable energy and broadband was too much for staff to prepare and for the commissioners to handle.
“I think trying to do both at a single joint hearing is too much to bite off. Both need to be done well,” Ishee said.
Before that joint meeting, commissioners said they want a review of the technicalities and legalities of the tower ordinance revision. Keir Whitson, who represents the Board of Supervisors on the commission, saw merit in the proposed change. “We need a relatively nimble way for providers to come in and provide service,” he said.
The commission also considered the special use permit application of Dowling Real Estate to reopen the Blue Rock Inn located at 12567 Lee Highway between the town of Washington and Sperryville. The matter came before the body for a preliminary review.
The applicant seeks to replace the existing special exception permits with a special use permit for a resort under the country inn designation to increase the number of overnight guest rooms from 10 to 20 (a maximum of 40 guests). Five rooms would be in the existing building and five each in three separate buildings that would be phased in, according to the application, with a restaurant, horseback riding ring, tasting room and gift shop.
The Virginia Department of Transportation asked to see a figure estimating how many vehicle trips would be generated by a reopened and repurposed Blue Rock Inn. A special events permit would be required, as it would enable law enforcement to provide traffic control. Whitson urged his fellow commissioners to “walk the property” to get a better understanding of the site as the application remains under review.
