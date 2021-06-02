Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 80F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 78F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.