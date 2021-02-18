Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tonight

Tomorrow

On and off snow showers early. Peeks of sunshine later. High 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.