Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then some clearing overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then some clearing overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High around 40F. Winds light and variable.