The regular meeting of the Planning Commission scheduled for today, Wednesday, at 7 p.m. in the Rappahannock County Elementary School may be cancelled due to hazardous weather conditions.
The commission was slated to hold a public hearing on the rezoning of the Taylor property this evening, but Chair David Konick notified the Rappahannock News this morning via email that “if the Commission is unable to assemble a quorum at 7 P.M. this evening, then the meeting will be cancelled and the public hearings readvertised at a future time and place to be determined.”
Konick urges people not to venture out or “risk their lives unnecessarily to come out to a meeting that is going to be rescheduled anyway.”