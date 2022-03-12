As talks surrounding Rush River Commons’ efforts to expand the Town of Washington’s boundary continue, several members of the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors have made clear that they oppose the inclusion of additional housing units in the development’s proposed second phase.
The opposition, led by Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson, reflects a continuation of the county’s efforts to haggle with town officials in exchange for the Supervisors’ support of property owner Chuck Akre’s efforts to adjust the town’s boundary so his property, which currently straddles the line between Washington and the county, can be brought entirely under the town’s jurisdiction to accommodate his mixed-use development proposal.
Washington Town Council has so far shown little interest in entertaining the county’s attempts to secure “concessions,” financial or otherwise, from them over the boundary change. Since the town has all but refused to play along with the Supervisors’ request to name what they may be willing to forfeit as part of a deal, Whitson took the step on Monday at the Board of Supervisors’ monthly meeting of naming compromises that he deemed acceptable, including a refusal to support the boundary adjustment if Akre doesn’t withdraw plans to construct additional housing units on the lot.
“I am not going to put my name on a decision that places a high density housing development right in our scenic corridor that leads west toward the national park. I’m not going to do it. Period,” Whitson said in an interview of the development that’s proposed to be built near the intersection of Warren Avenue and Leggit Lane near the U.S. Route 211 entrance.
Several of his constituents also told him that the addition of another dense housing community in Washington would be out of character with a county whose residents treasure open spaces, but one that also lacks housing stock.
The first phase of Rush River Commons, expected to soon break ground as Washington's first mixed-use development, was approved by the Town Council in 2021 following a monthslong review will include 18 housing units (some deemed affordable), a cafe and a new location for the Rappahannock Food Pantry.
The expansion, planned to be located on a segment of his property outside the town's boundary, has been caught up in talks over a boundary change since the development would require access to Washington’s water and sewer lines, which town officials say can’t be extended beyond the town’s corporate limit because of legal concerns.
If approved, the second phase is currently planned to include community, arts and office space; space for the Rappahannock County Public Library to relocate should officials with the organization choose to move; as well as additional housing on top of the 18 units already planned for construction in phase one, but it’s not certain exactly how many.
Rush River Commons spokesperson Betsy Dietel said their team hasn’t had discussions on the number of additional housing units planned for development.
“We really haven't got any position at this point, because we haven't had a chance to put our heads together, so I can't speak to that at this point,” Dietel said of whether they will withdraw plans for additional housing. “... We're pleased that [the Supervisors] decided to have a work session, and I look forward to meeting with them.”
Whitson named some additional “concessions” he wants to see from the town in a final agreement, including an option for the Washington Fire and Rescue company to connect to the town’s wastewater treatment system, traffic screening along U.S. Route 211 near where the development will be located and accommodations to protect the dark skies designation of the county park, which sits across the street from Akre’s property.
The Supervisors are working to coordinate a meeting with Akre and his team to discuss their terms for approving the boundary adjustment, and by extension, the development. After that meeting takes place, Washington Mayor Fred Catlin said he hopes that Washington Town Council and the Board of Supervisors can convene to reach an agreement on the boundary change.
In an interview, Catlin declined to say whether he or other members of Town Council would support including housing in the development’s second phase, only noting that Washington’s comprehensive plan calls for additional affordable housing in the town. Catlin, a voting member of Town Council, wouldn’t say whether he believes Akre’s housing proposal is in line with the town comprehensive plan.
“What I support is what’s written in the comprehensive plan and what we as members of the community do that are right for the community … I think it’s premature to give even a personal opinion on [housing] at this stage,” Catlin said, noting he intends to wait until the Board of Supervisors put forth a boundary change proposal to town officials before taking a stance on additional housing.
“It’s safe to say that many, if not all, members of the Town Council have expressed support, or certainly interest, in this boundary line adjustment — without conditions,” he said.
Other members of the Board of Supervisors, including Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney and Chair and Wakefield Supervisors Debbie Donehey agreed with Whitson that an additional dense housing community in Washington would be a bridge too far.
“I would not support more housing on the corner there, and I think that the housing should be limited to what it already currently is, to those 18 units,” Carney said. “We don't have developments, and this is a development. So I want to minimize the impact of this.”
Some even talked up the idea of Washington ceding land to the county that currently houses the Rappahannock County government complex in exchange for support of the boundary adjustment, as officials look to renovate several county buildings in the near future.
“Can we get it back in the county so we have an actual whole campus concept for our administrative buildings?” Carney said. “I think that's a great idea.” Donehey said the move, if permissible, “seems to make good sense.”
Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith said in a statement that any talks of concessions between the town and county are premature. She has been reluctant to take a clear stance on the boundary line adjustment proposal, saying previously that she wants to see a more concrete plan with maps. Akre’s team has shown preliminary sketches of the proposed expansion.
Smith did not return a request for comment on whether she would support additional housing.
Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier has voiced clear opposition to the boundary line adjustment in the past, but said he would consider voting to approve the proposal if all the county land in Washington could be conjoined to the courthouse complex, taking it out of the town’s jurisdiction. He does not support additional housing units in the development, calling it “insulting” that affordable housing in the town has been planned for use by local workers.