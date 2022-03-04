The Rappahannock County Democratic Committee on Wednesday changed the advertised access road for the venue hosting Saturday’s meet-and-greet with U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton after members of the Board of Supervisors and neighbors complained that the event could result in traffic congestion on the street.
The meet-and-greet, which is planned to be hosted at Little Washington Winery, was originally advertised to be at 65 Clark Ln., which connects to the venue from a narrow street that’s been the subject of controversy in recent years since venue owner Carl Hendrickson had his B&B permit revoked in 2019 after members of the Board of Zoning Appeals found that he violated zoning ordinances by renting too many rooms and holding unpermitted events.
Attendees instead will be directed to park their vehicles at 72 Christmas Tree Ln., which also connects to the venue.
The change was made after representatives with the Democratic Committee invited members of the Board of Supervisors to the event to meet with the congresswoman. Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier, who was opposed to the location due to previous concerns about the road, tipped off Clark Lane residents, who he called his “friends,” about the event. They included Yoko Barsky and her husband Jock Nash, who live on Clark Lane.
“The problem [with] having those kind of things on Clark Lane [is they’re] very disruptive to people who live here,” Nash said.
Barksy contacted Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson, who represents the area, and complained about the event taking place on their street. Whitson contacted the Democrats and asked them to change it.
“I didn't pressure anyone,” Whitson said. “I just said that the neighbors had expressed concerns about it and they agreed to move it. But Clark Lane has a long, long history from a county zoning perspective. And we're all very sensitive to that.”
