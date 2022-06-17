A special use permit request to convert an existing four-bedroom home in Sperryville to a tourist home received unanimous support from the Rappahannock County Planning Commission on Wednesday.
The board’s recommendation for approval now goes to the Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals to consider following a public hearing.
The planning commission’s support came with a long list of conditions that the applicants, Tao Sun and Ziming Yang, are expected to follow and have their boarders abide by at the property at 32 Old Hollow Rd:
A six-person overnight guest limit
Only the main house can hold overnight guests
An auxiliary building can be used for recreational purposes
Exterior lights should be downshielded
No unrestrained pets outdoors
A vegetation or tree buffer
No amplified music outdoors
No outdoor music or noise after 10 p.m.
No food service
No outdoor fires
Use of the property is limited to overnight guests
County staff recommendations – the permit expires upon the sale or transfer of the property, plus the cap of six overnight guests and no food service
The applicants were present for the June 15 meeting for the continuation of the public hearing and discussion started at the May meeting. They indicated a willingness to comply with the conditions.
A tree buffer, a limit on the number of guests, no use of a yurt or campers on the property, restraints on any dogs outdoors and a curfew on noise were sought by an adjacent land owner Laura Morey, who said that she was concerned about the potential impacts of the proposed use. She at least hoped to see conditions placed on a permit.
Commission Chairman Keir Whitson said he first was opposed to a tourist home on that parcel because of its closeness to a property line but changed his mind in light of the conditions placed and the applicants willingness to work with neighbors to ease their concerns.
Commission member Rick Kohler, Jackson District, sought assurances from the applicants that outdoor lighting won’t be intrusive, and he suggested a fenced area outdoors to contain any dogs.
Commission member Gary Light, Stonewall-Hawthorne District, said that the “house rules” set by the owners should incorporate the conditions set by the planning commission. The BZA could change or add to those conditions when it considers the application.
The property is on 12.8 acres of land and is zoned agricultural. The applicants will have a property manager overseeing its use.
Two members who were absent from Wednesday’s meeting did not vote. Alvin Henry, Hampton District, was absent because of a death in his family.
The Piedmont District lacked representation in the absence of Mary Katherine Ishee, who was not to reappoint to by the Board of Supervisors in recent weeks. Thomas Sisk, the incoming Piedmont District member replacing Ishee, will begin a four-year term on the commission starting in July.
In other business
The commission conducted a preliminary review of a request by Sarah Meservey, owner of Off the Grid, for a special use permit to use an existing home at 23 Parkway Ln. in Sperryville for a tourist home.
County staff recommended that a maximum of six guests be allowed, that no food service be allowed and that the permit expires if the property is sold or transferred. The planning commission moved the application to the BZA without making a recommendation. The BZA will hold a public hearing and then vote to approve or deny the permit.