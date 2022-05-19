The Rappahannock County Planning Commission unanimously voted on Wednesday to table a request for permission to convert an existing Sperryville home into a tourist home so they can gather more information about plans for outlying structures on the property.
The commission decided to defer action until the June meeting when it hopes to have greater clarity about the application. The Board of Zoning Appeals will ultimately decide whether to approve the application filed by Tao Sun and Ziming Yang for the home located at 32 Old Hollow Rd.
The applicants purchased the 12 acre property to use as a vacation home and a short term-rental, according to the application and a notice they sent to their neighbors. They said the existing four-bedroom, three-bath home could support up to eight guests at a time but the county staff recommended a limit of six as a condition for the special use permit.
An existing recreational building and yurt, a round tent, as well as fenced in yard space and parking area would be available to the short-term occupants. A shed already on the property would be used for storage. A well and septic system serve the property, which will be professionally managed. No food service would be allowed and the special use permit would expire should the property be sold or transferred.
A neighbor adjacent to the property, Laura Morey, said she was opposed to a tourist home there. She expressed concern about additional people and traffic. She also complained about the number of changes to the property in recent years such as the permitted addition of an accessory building, shed, barn, chicken coop and campers. Allowing a tourist home “would elevate this to a nightmare for us,” Morey said.
Gary Light, Stonewall-Hawthorne District representative, believed the application was “flawed” by leaving unclear how other buildings apart from the main house could be used by tenants.
Planning Commission Chairman Keir Whitson said he wouldn’t support the application because of the closeness of the main building to a neighboring property. “This is a special use, not a by right use. The buffer is undermined by the location of the house,” Whitson said.
Member Mary Katherine Ishee, Piedmont District, said the “overall question of the use of the property and its proximity” to neighbors was on her mind as well. How accessory structures will be used will impact the overall use, she said. Knowing how they would be used “would increase my comfort level” in deciding whether to support the application, she said.
Alvin Henry, Hampton District representative, said he felt that the commission was “applying standards we haven’t applied to other people” by focusing on the other features on the property apart from the main house. “We have the right to say our approval only applies to the main and accessory building,” Henry said. He cautioned the property management representative for the owners who was present that “if you do stuff to squeeze by we’ll hear about it.”
James and Elizabeth Swindler had an easier time with their application for a special exception to rent the barn on their 50-acre property in Castleton for wedding receptions and other events.
County staff recommended that a limit of 12 events per calendar year be placed. Music should be restricted to inside the barn and events must conclude by 11 p.m. Light proposed applying the 12-event cap only to events that have more than 20 participants. That change was added to the motion recommending approval to the county board of supervisors.
A neighbor of the Swindlers, Anita Ramos, said during the public hearing preceding the vote that she had no objection to their plans.
The commission also recommended approval of an application from Bob and Olga Ryan to build a second dwelling of about 3,500 square feet on their 87 acres of land at 530 Eagle Nest Ln. in Woodville for use by their son and grandchildren as a weekend getaway. The application now goes to the Board of Supervisors.
The commission also forwarded to the Supervisors an ordinance amendment to require a public hearing for special use and special exception permits. It would eliminate the preliminary review step which has sometimes resulted in the commission recommending approval of applications deemed routine and uncontroversial.
Ishee has argued, however, that since preliminary reviews are only noted in the agenda and not subject to a legal notice advertisement requirement that those applications can pass through without public comment. If the supervisors approve the proposed change, once the zoning administrator deems an application is complete the scheduling of a public hearing would be triggered.
Editor's Note: A previous version of this report misrepresented a statement made by Henry. It has since been removed.