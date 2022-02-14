Mayor: “The use of the term [concessions] implies that this is a transactional arrangement rather than an agreement by two governing bodies for the benefit of their citizens.”
The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors received a letter from Town of Washington Mayor Fred Catlin in response to questions from the Supervisors on a proposed adjustment to the town’s boundary line, but some board members say they’re still left with questions on the proposal.
At the Board of Supervisors Feb. 7 meeting, they briefly discussed the letter and concerns they still have about the proposal, and heard from community members during the public comment portion who spoke about the boundary line adjustment.
Washington resident Chuck Akre is seeking to adjust the town’s boundary to accommodate an expansion of his proposed mixed-use Rush River Commons development so his property, which currently straddles the town and county boundary, can be brought under one jurisdiction. The next step in the process would be for the Board of Supervisors and town to hold a joint meeting, but the Supervisors were left unsatisfied with Catlin’s letter and plan to press for further information.
“We've got a lot of stuff on our plate, and I think that this is just serving as a distraction right now,” said Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier of the boundary line adjustment proposal.
The Board of Supervisors submitted a letter to Catlin in January asking for a narrative description of expected use of the three-acre parcel, maps of potential structures that might be built on the property, and documentation that demonstrates why the town cannot extend water and sewer services outside of its boundaries.
The Board also asked for a “list of any concessions (i.e., tangible, financial, or otherwise) the town of Washington would be willing to offer the county government” in exchange for the county voting to expand the town’s boundary.
Catlin’s letter, sent to the Board on Feb. 6, attempted to answer some of the questions, but forwarded the questions about building structures to Akre, who has not yet responded to the Supervisors.
In the letter, Catlin, who has opposed the idea that the town must provide something in return for the deal, wrote, “The use of the term [concessions] implies that this is a transactional arrangement rather than an agreement by two governing bodies for the benefit of their citizens.” Catlin wrote that by adjusting the town boundary line to accommodate the mixed-use development, the county could see a $20,000 increase in annual property tax revenue from land improvements, and by providing affordable housing, the county would be keeping in spirit with its comprehensive plan.
“If the [boundary line adjustment] is approved, every citizen of the town and county would have ample opportunity through public meetings to provide critical input into what goes into the property, how it looks, and how the community would derive benefit from the property’s proposed use,” Catlin wrote.
While one member of the community expressed concern during the Feb. 7 meeting’s public comment portion over the county’s use of the term “concessions,” with resident John Cappiali calling it “extortion,” Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson argued the language came from Akre and his attorney John Foote.
“In addition to just the tax revenue, to the extent that there is revenue that’s generated through the development of the property, then there could be in the boundary line adjustment an agreement to share revenue, such as if there were any significant revenue, for example, under the food tax,” Foote said at a January 2021 Board of Supervisors meeting.
Foote also said the county could benefit from potential amenities included in the development and the town possibly easing restrictions on “friction-laden” easements.
“At least in my case, when I raised the question of what the town might be willing to provide in exchange, it is strictly within the context of what the property owner’s attorney, presumably in consultation with the town, had already discussed with us both verbally and in writing,” Whitson said at the meeting.
Frazier said Monday that he thinks this proposal is setting a bad precedent for developments in the future that could possibly be straddling a village-county line.
“What are they [the town] going to do the next time somebody has a much larger parcel who wants to come into the town to develop at a higher density than they can do under the county ordinance,” Frazier said.
Several members of the public spoke in favor of the boundary line adjustment on Monday, saying that providing a space for the food pantry and affordable housing would benefit the county.
Most members of the Board of Supervisors are waiting for information from Akre and his attorney before taking a definitive stance on whether or not they will vote in favor of the boundary line adjustment. Both Whitson and Frazier have shown opposition to the proposal.
“This letter says that we're waiting for additional documentation from the landowner and their attorney, and I suggest we wait for additional information from the landowner,” Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith said.
Catlin did not return a request for comment for this report.