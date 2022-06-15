The mixed-use development Rush River Commons broke ground on Tuesday, with owner Chuck Akre calling it a “hallelujah” moment in an emotional speech.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Tuesday with remarks from Akre, Rush River Commons spokesperson Betsy Dietel, and members of the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors and Washington Town Council. Rush River Commons will be the town’s first mixed-use development and was approved in 2021 by the Town Council following a lengthy review process.
Akre said that construction of buildings and structures will not begin for a few weeks or potentially longer, depending on supply chain and labor shortages. Right now, the team will be focused on replacing the wet material on the property with soil that will be better for building on. Akre also said they will build a retaining wall between the areas slated for construction and the wetlands.
“You won’t see a building go up any time soon,” Akre said in an interview.
Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson and Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Debbie Donehey both remarked at the ceremony about how Akre and his team worked with the county to change his plans in accordance with what officials and residents wanted, including breaking up larger housing units and adjusting architectural designs.
“We can preserve our way of life while enriching life for residents and businesses,” said Donehey.
Housing is planned to be located on Warren Avenue, with a separate cluster of rental units fronting Leggett Lane to provide affordable living to working people in the county. Construction of the project was originally slated to begin in early 2022, but was delayed because of shortages and other complications in the building industry.
Akre is funding the project on his own dime as a part of what he’s described as an effort to give back to the community. His company Black Kettle, LLC. is overseeing the project.
Rush River Commons has at times been contentious among some in the county, with concerns the development could tarnish Rappahannock’s treasured rural aesthetic and pave way for additional unwanted construction.
The second phase of construction is proposed to include community, arts and office space. There’s also space for the Rappahannock County Public Library to relocate should officials with the organization choose to move. Akre said his team has the capacity to include additional housing in the second phase, but members of the Board of Supervisors have made clear their opposition to that proposal.
But the second phase has been caught up in talks over whether the Board of Supervisors and Town Council can reach an agreement on a change to Washington’s boundary to accommodate the development.