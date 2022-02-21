Community, arts and office space, additional housing included in preliminary site plans
In a letter to the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors, a spokesperson with Rush River Commons outlined potential uses of the development’s proposed expansion that’s been held up in talks over whether Town of Washington and county officials can reach an agreement to adjust the town’s boundary to accommodate the addition.
While several ideas have been floated for the expansion’s potential use by some who are close to the development, the letter offers the most definitive set of answers to date of what property owner Chuck Akre seeks to construct on the portion of his parcel that currently sits outside the town’s boundaries.
The letter, written by project spokesperson Elizabeth “Betsy” Dietel, was sent in response to the Supervisors letter to town officials requesting a “narrative description” of the proposed use of the development as well as a map to show the likely locations of buildings that may be planned for construction.
The first phase of Rush River Commons, expected to soon break ground as Washington's first mixed-use development, was approved by the Town Council in 2021 following a monthslong review to include affordable housing, a cafe and a new location for the Rappahannock Food Pantry.
Akre wants to expand it further on the segment of his property that sits outside the town's boundary, but doing so requires access to Washington’s sewer, which town officials say can’t be extended beyond the town’s corporate limit because of legal concerns, necessitating a boundary change.
Dietel in the letter said the second phase is planned to contain a “Cultural Cluster” of buildings to be a “community gathering space” where organizations and public bodies could meet and community events be held. “We envision the building as providing flexible, multi-use space for meetings of government bodies and other similar civil purposes,” the letter said.
Currently, most county government bodies meet in the courthouse, which has been deemed unsafe by some because of its age and lack of accessibility amenities. Public bodies, including the Board of Supervisors, could be barred from holding public meetings in the space by a judge at any point because of safety and security concerns.
The cultural component of the development will also contain a “co-working office building,” space for the Rappahannock County Public Library to relocate should officials with the organization choose to move, and a “Maker Space” where artists and residents can create using “3D printing, laser cutting, sewing, woodworking, and other hands-on learning activities,” according to Dietel’s letter.
Phase two of the development would also contain additional housing on top of the 18 units already planned for construction in phase one, but it’s not certain exactly how many. “To specify the number of housing units in Phase two would be speculative at this time,” Dietel wrote. Akre, speaking during a Washington Planning Commission meeting earlier in February, said there could be an additional 18 to 20 units included in phase two.
A large green space would separate the buildings from the project’s first phase from those in the second. Facing west from the “Cultural Cluster” would be a gently rolling field that sloped downward to the wetland that surrounds the area. A small amphitheater planned to be constructed at the edge of the field would become available for public use, the letter said.
In the Supervisors inquiry, they sought confirmation of whether Akre would be willing to remain bound to the terms of a potential agreement reached between the county and town as they haggle over whether to approve the boundary change and, in effect, advance Rush River Commons’ second phase. In the letter, Dietel indicated that those associated with Rush River Commons are amenable to such terms.
“Rush River Commons is prepared to join in any boundary line adjustment that the town and county enter, which imposes limitations on the development of phase 2 of the project if the boundary line is adjusted, that are to the effect that RRC will develop phase 2 in substantial conformance with the development plan submitted with this letter,” she wrote.
Also included in the letter are preliminary maps of where each structure would be built, but Dietel made clear that the visuals were hypothetical and will be better articulated only if the boundary change is approved.
In an interview, she said they won't be able to provide more specificity on the maps until the process is further along since so much is subject to change if the project were to come before a planning commission or other governing bodies. Before the first phase was approved, it underwent numerous changes to be more accommodating to what residents and town officials deemed appropriate.
“We really feel strongly that we want to be responsive to the community and do as good a job as we possibly can within reason … There’s so many different variables that go into this, both from a cost perspective and a design perspective and a political negotiation perspective,” she said.
As it stands, Town Council has signaled support of Akre’s efforts to secure a boundary change but has not taken a final vote and has asked the county to take part in a joint public hearing since both bodies need to independently approve changes then receive the OK from a circuit court judge for the boundary adjustment to go into effect.
But out in the county, the Supervisors are much less eager to approve the measure since Rush River Commons and the boundary change effort tied to it have proven to be controversial among some residents who believe the development is out of character with a county where anti-growth culture pervades.
That tension has led the Board of Supervisors, some of whom fear a boundary change will strip the county of zoning control over Akre’s lot, to seek “concessions” — financial or otherwise — from the town in an attempt to assuage apprehensive voters and demonstrate that there’s something worthwhile in it for them too.
Town officials have shown little appetite to cooperate with the Supervisors’ negotiation efforts since the county is already set to receive between $15,000 and $20,000 in property tax should the development’s second phase be approved.
Dietel underscored in the letter that there exist several documented examples of past boundary adjustments on properties that straddle the town and county lines, including ones that were brought into town. In those instances, Dietel said, neither jurisdiction experienced any “observable adverse outcomes” following the approval of the boundary adjustments, “but rather that the County received additional tax revenue as the properties involved were thereafter enhanced.”
Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson, who represents the area where Akre’s property is located and has shown wavering support for the boundary change in the absence of a satisfactory deal with town officials, said Dietel’s letter went a long way in answering lingering questions about the contents of the development’s proposed second phase.
“It’s really, really helpful. There’s a lot of good detail in there and I think it gives us on the board and it gives our citizens … a better sense of at least what’s being contemplated there … Frankly, I thought it was an excellent contribution” to the Supervisor’s fact gathering efforts, he said.
Chair and Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey, who requested the information from Dietel on behalf of the Board of Supervisors, did not return requests for comment on the letter.