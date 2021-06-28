Town of Washington officials and Rush River Commons project engineers and designers will gather jointly for a site visit on Wednesday, June 30, from 4 to 5 p.m., at the proposed site across Leggett Lane from the post office construction. The engineers will have staked the site that encompasses the former location of the Black Kettle Restaurant. The town is addressing concerns expressed for more details of what the development will look like. All are welcome to attend.
Rush River Commons site visit planned on Wednesday
Staff-Contributed
