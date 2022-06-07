Construction of Rush River Commons, the Town of Washington’s first mixed-use development, is scheduled to begin next week, organizers with the project said on Tuesday.
A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Tuesday, June 14 at 4:30 p.m. for the approved first phase of the project that is planned to include 18 housing units, a cafe and a new location for the Rappahannock Food Pantry.
Housing is planned to be located on Warren Avenue, with a separate cluster of rental units fronting Leggett Lane to provide affordable living to working people in the county. Construction of the project was originally slated to begin in early 2022, but was delayed because of shortages and other complications in the building industry.
The development, which was approved in 2021 by Washington Town Council following a lengthy review process, will be constructed on a portion of a property located in town that’s owned by resident and asset manager Chuck Akre, who is funding the project on his own dime as a part of what he’s described as an effort to give back to the community. His company Black Kettle, LLC. is overseeing the project.
“We talked about having a groundbreaking ceremony recently and decided that the idea of having it sooner rather than later was constructive for the project,” Akre said in an interview. He was unable to offer an estimate for when the project may be completed.
Rush River Commons has at times been contentious among some in the county, with concerns the development could tarnish Rappahannock’s treasured rural aesthetic and pave way for additional unwanted construction.
Since its approval, the planned structures have undergone a handful of aesthetic changes made in concert with the town’s Architectural Review Board (ARB). Most significantly, the body approved changes in the design of the planned townhomes, breaking them up into smaller structures to better fit the character of the town, according to ARB Chair Drew Mitchell.
“[The townhomes] reads less like a big development and it more just fits in with a small village a lot more cohesively,” he said in an interview. The materials planned to be used in the roofs were also changed from asphalt to standing seam metal, and the window designs were amended to more closely blend in with the rest of town.
Also in play in the lead-up to construction of the first phase is Akre’s efforts to adjust the town’s boundary so his entire property, which currently straddles the line between Washington and the county, can be brought entirely under the town’s jurisdiction to accommodate a proposed second phase expansion of the development.
That second phase is planned to include community, arts and office space. There’s also space for the Rappahannock County Public Library to relocate should officials with the organization choose to move. Akre said his team has the capacity to include additional housing in the second phase, but members of the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors have made clear their opposition to that proposal.
Originally, Akre was aiming to construct phase one and two simultaneously to gain economy of scale, but it appears they may no longer be able to achieve that with town and county officials still ironing out details of a potential boundary change agreement.
The food pantry’s lease in Sperryville at its current Sperryville location ends in August, but their landlord appears willing to allow them to rent month-to-month until they’re able to move into Rush River Commons, which organizers hope will be sometime within the next year.