 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WHITHER WASHINGTON

Some Town of Washington buildings spring to life, others languish

  • Updated
  • Comments
Some Town of Washington buildings spring to life, others languish

If Washington’s buildings form a stage set, as is often said, they would offer a perfect backdrop to a sweeping drama mixing elements of renewal, uncertainty and neglect.

2023-01-FF-Town-Anstey-1.jpg

“When I first came in 2013, there was a little bit of a sense that things were frozen. Now I see a Renaissance town, a town that’s good at a number of things — food, art, music and drama — and it’s about diversity.” — Caroline Anstey, Town Planning Commission Chair

For more than four decades, the tiny town has reinvented itself, as the Inn at Little Washington expanded its culinary and lodging empire, lifting some two dozen buildings from their past lives. Meanwhile, a parade of outsiders built and renovated homes for retreating, retiring or remote-working.

2023-01-rush-river-1.jpg

The former site of the Black Kettle Motel is now the future home to Rush River Commons — which recently cleared the ground for construction.
Download PDF Town-12.pdf
2023-01-Town-community-theater.jpg

The old Community Theatre building
2023-01-Town-packing-shed.jpg

The Packing Shed with the County Courthouse in the background.
2023-01-Town-Admin.jpg

The former County Administrator building with the old Community Theatre in the background.
2023-01-Town-Kramer.jpg

The Kramer Building
Foothills logo - horizontal

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred