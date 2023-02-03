sperryville.jpg

2023-Sperryville-Community-Alliance: The Sperryville Community Alliance held an informational meeting on Monday, Jan. 30 to answer questions from residents about a potential expansion of the village's historic district.

 By Julia Shanahan

Some expressed concerns over initiative; ‘honorary’ designation won’t affect property renovations, demolitions

The Sperryville Community Alliance is establishing a Sperryville working group to assist in the proposed expansion of the village’s current historic district. The organization is also working with an architectural historian who will soon begin surveying buildings.

