Sperryville1.jpg

A map of proposed expanded historic district boundaries of Sperryville recognized as historically significant by the National Register of Historic Places.

 Courtesy Photo

Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR), in coordination with the Sperryville Community Alliance, is moving closer to potentially updating and expanding the boundaries of the village recognized as historically significant by the National Register of Historic Places.

The project, which is merely honorific, is also intended to incentivize property owners to rehabilitate their properties to receive tax credits, according to Sperryville resident and community alliance member Robert Archer, who’s heading the initiative on behalf of the organization.

Sperryville2.jpg

The village's current historic boundary

