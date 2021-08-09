The Washington Town Council on Monday continued its review of the planning commission's recommendation to approve a special use permit application for the Rush River Commons development and an application to extend sewer service for the project.
The body approved the continuance as it’s still in working to resolve a handful of fine points outlined in the applications. A special meeting was scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. where the body will convene to discuss the proposed development in greater detail, and eventually move toward holding a public hearing on the project and ultimately a final vote.
For agenda items and more information on the Rush River Commons application, visit the town's website at: https://washingtonva.gov/town-meetings/
If approved, Rush River Commons could become the first mixed-use development in Washington. Site plans include a cluster of commercial offices for local nonprofits along Warren Avenue and a separate cluster of rental units fronting Leggett Lane to be built with the intention of providing affordable housing to working people in the county.
Washington resident Chuck Akre owns the property and proposed the project at his own expense, describing it as his way of giving back to the community.
Additionally, the council approved more than $65,000 in spending on infrastructure including outstanding payments for the town’s wastewater and water works accounts. The money was pulled from the town’s American Rescue Plan fund.
The body also continued a resolution that would allow its members to attend meetings remotely as statewide COVID-19 cases skyrocket.
