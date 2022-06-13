The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors on Monday discussed potentially constructing a footpath in the Town of Washington along Warren Avenue to connect Gay Street to the post office.
Mayor Fred Catlin plans to work with the Virginia Department of Transportation to install the footpath, but is requesting input from the Board of Supervisors. The body approved County Administrator Garrey Curry to continue working with Commonwealth Attorney Art Goff and Town attorney Martin Crim on official language for a licensing agreement.
Whitson, who represents the area, said he supports the construction of a footpath, noting it’s dangerous for people to walk along Warren Avenue, which currently lacks a footpath, on the side of the road to reach the post office.
According to the proposal, the trail would be four feet in width and designed according to sustainable trail construction specifications. The current plan includes two sections of elevated wooden boardwalk needed to cross areas which stay consistently wet. A boardwalk is the most cost effective and sustainable option for navigating these sections, according to the proposal.
There is a trailhead at the new post office that has a section of older existing crushed stone trail and a small footbridge, which could be incorporated into the new trail.
The body declined to move forward with the proposal at their regular May meeting when the Town was proposing to install the footpath with a perpetual deed of easement, requesting that Curry discuss a less permanent option with Town representatives.
According to a statement from Curry, Catlin “indicated that he felt the Town Council would accept a nonexclusive license that recognized the Board of Supervisors future intentions for the property.” The county is currently working to renovate buildings on the county complex, and the body wants to ensure that the footpath will not affect those construction plans.
“I just want to make sure that we're on the right path, and then Mr. Goff and I will get back with Mr. Crim and work out the license language so that it's flexible as needed and not perpetual in any way and very much allows the Board to do anything you want to do whenever you want to do,” Curry said.
Curry met with Catlin and the town’s planned path contractor to walk the proposed footpath “and identify a route that would likely be acceptable to the Board.” The path would remain within the treeline along the stretch that parallels Gay Street.
Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Debbie Donehey indicated support for the footpath, saying “If we can make it a path that is easily accessed and doesn't get in the way of [the county’s building] maintenance … a walking path to get you off a road I think is a good idea.” Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney agreed and also indicated support for the proposal.
Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith said she does not support the footpath because it could put pressure on the county government complex and “it welcomes people into areas that they normally wouldn't be going.” Smith did not return a request for comment from the Rappahannock News to clarify her opposition.
Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier said he’s not opposed to the town having a footpath, but has concerns about it being a permanent structure, rather than something that could be changed as the county renovates the government complex.