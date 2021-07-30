Project to go before Town Council for final approval
Following months of review, the Washington Planning Commission on Thursday night voted unanimously in recommending that the Town Council approve the application for the proposed Rush River Commons development.
The recommendation to the Town Council, which has final say on the development, included a request to approve a special use permit for the project’s developers, a rezoning of the property in accordance with a proposed zoning map and an inclusion of a sewer district on the property.
The planning commission’s approval marks a critical step in the project’s carefully curated evolution, paving the way for a development that proponents say has the potential to stimulate economic growth in town while not tilting the area too far in the direction of suburbanization.
If approved by the Town Council, Rush River Commons could become the first mixed-use development in Washington. Site plans include a cluster of commercial offices for local nonprofits along Warren Avenue and a separate cluster of rental units fronting Leggett Lane to be built with the intention of providing affordable housing to working people in the county.
Washington resident Chuck Akre owns the property and proposed the project at his own expense, describing it as his way of giving back to the community.
Much of Thursday’s meeting was dominated by members of the public commenting on the proposal followed by a presentation of concept art from representatives with Black Kettle, LLC, the project’s developer.
Most members of the public who spoke were overwhelmingly supportive of the project. Following the commissioner’s unanimous vote, the gallery applauded.
“I am so happy to see this development,” Main Street resident Nancy Butin said. “We can do this. You know, it’s not a gateway to suburbanization of the county or the town.”
Mary Anthony, who recently moved to the area, was the only resident to speak against the development, saying she was concerned about its potential to dampen the county’s identity.
Following a handful of back and forth conversations with commissioners and other residents in the gallery, she appeared to be swayed by many of the project’s proponents.
Former Town Council member Gary Aichele, who spoke as a member of the public, voiced his approval of the project, saying he hopes the county government will also move forward with its own growth initiatives.
“It’s been a meticulous review at every single point, beginning with the initial concepts to tonight where you have pages of specifications,” he said of the project proposal. “They’re not vague. They don’t depend on the goodwill of the other proponents … This vehicle is roadworthy and ready to go. All we need to do is get gas in the tank, throw up some dirt and get some folks in housing that is long overdue.”