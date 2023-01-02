The site plans for Rush River Commons Were approved last week by the Town Council and project organizers said construction could begin immediately on what’s expected to be the Town of Washington’s first mixed-use development.
Above is a high resolution rendering of the development’s footprint provided on Monday by the project’s organizers, Black Kettle, LLC. The rendering was pulled from the roughly 80-page site plans document.
The development is expected to span more than 242,000 square feet and includes road and drainage improvement for a portion of Leggett Lane, a town-owned road, and other off-site utility improvements, according to a summary of the site plans approved by Town Council. The development’s 18 housing units are expected to span nearly 22,000 square feet. A new location for the Rappahannock Food Pantry is expected to be 4,400 square feet.
The development is also expected to include 9,600 square feet for an office building, which organizers hope will feature small retail outlets or a cafe, but no definitive tenants have been announced. A 10,000 square foot bioretention facility is planned to serve the office building, according to the site plan summary. Nearly 100,000 square feet of parking space, loading areas and internal walkways are also outlined in the site plan summary, as well as an 80,000 square foot “conservation area.”
