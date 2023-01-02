RRC site plan annotated

A high resolution rendering of the development’s footprint provided by the project’s organizers that's found in the roughly 80-page site plans document.

 Drawing provided by Black Kettle, LLC.; annotated by Rappahannock News

The site plans for Rush River Commons Were approved last week by the Town Council and project organizers said construction could begin immediately on what’s expected to be the Town of Washington’s first mixed-use development.

Above is a high resolution rendering of the development’s footprint provided on Monday by the project’s organizers, Black Kettle, LLC. The rendering was pulled from the roughly 80-page site plans document.

