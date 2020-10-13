Fall day and stressful times in Harris Hollow
I hope everyone enjoyed the beautiful autumn weather we experienced this past weekend. At my house we planted fall flowers, mowed the yard, and power washed the house. We even did some outdoor fall decorating.
This COVID-19 pandemic is stressful for a lot of people. Fear and anxiety about this disease can be overwhelming for many, including me at times. I have to keep telling myself to wash my hands, wear my mask, and remain six feet apart. Most of all I have to keep the faith that I will not come down with the virus.
I would like to leave readers with this poem by Rosie Wharton, titled Amazing Love:
We are living in a difficult world
Things has been turned around
We have to put it in God’s hands
And don't let it get us down,
Turn to the master in prayer
He can bring it all back,
Some are living deep in fear
And don’t know how to act,
He said he’d never leave us
And I believe that is true,
He has a shield of protection
Spread over me and you,
He stretched out the heavens
To cover all the earth,
And to let the earth be glad
There’s no limit to his worth,
He gives us a brand new day
To walk in perfect love,
You will see his amazing grace
As you pray to God above,
He rules forever and ever,
He is victory and power,
He is our master and King,
Not just for a minute or hour,
To bear the living fruit
Be planted by the stream,
The stream of life is flowing
Don’t let it be just a dream.
Gourds galore
Exploring gourds in the baby room at the Child Care Learning Center. One of the teachers, Ms. Katie, donated several types of gourds, including pumpkins so the children could examine the various textures and colors. Some are bumpy and some are smooth, some are green, and some are orange.
Sensory experiences allow children’s brains to absorb information about their environment using their five senses. Babies especially explore and learn about their world in this way. By adding interesting objects to explore including talking to them about what they are touching also helps them increase their receptive language.
Enjoy the fall weather we are having!