Washington Town Council on Monday unanimously rejected a document forwarded by the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors seeking a number of concessions from the town in return for county support of a proposed boundary line adjustment to accommodate an expansion of the Rush River Commons development.
While most members of the Town Council indicated a desire for the boundary change to advance, they agreed that the county’s asking price for their support was simply too high.
The body’s forceful rebuff of the county’s demands throws into uncertainty the future of the proposed second phase of what’s slated to become among the most significant developments in recent county history. The Board of Supervisors and Town Council are required to reach a mutual agreement then receive blessing from a circuit court judge for the boundary change to proceed.
Town Council subsequently unanimously authorized Vice Mayor Joe Whited and Town Attorney Martin Crim to formulate a response to the Supervisors’ document that reflects the body’s belief that concessions are not necessary for the boundary change to advance (Member Jean Goodine was not present at the meeting and did not vote).
The document, crafted recently by Rush River Commons attorney John Foote based on conversations held with Rappahannock County Commonwealth’s Attorney Art Goff, County Administrator Garrey Curry and Crim, was approved by the Board of Supervisors last Wednesday.
It outlined a set of concessions the county sought from the town in exchange for their support of expanding the town’s boundary to swallow up all of resident Chuck Akre’s property, which bisects the town-county line, where his development’s expansion is proposed to be located.
The Supervisors’ efforts to secure concessions reflected their belief that permitting a boundary change would cede control of commercially zoned property in the county to Washington with little in return and may be unpopular with voters. Some also worried it could potentially pave the way for unwanted additional development in the town.
Nearly all of the county's demands were dismissed on Monday by members of the Town Council, each of whom declined (or did not return) interview requests to discuss the document in the days prior to the meeting. Some concessions were characterized by members as brazen attempts to seize power from Washington and weaken its independence.
“The answer is: no concessions,” said Treasurer Gail Swift, who called the Supervisors’ demands “embarrassing.” Whited described the document as “deeply flawed.” Member Brad Schneider said it was “shortsighted” of the county to seek concessions, while Member Patrick O’Connell called it an “attempt to be coerced.”
“I don’t know that there’s much to take action on other than to say ‘no,’” Whited said.
Crim, who said he had little input on the final draft of the document approved by the Supervisors, called into question the legality of many of the concessions sought by the county.
Among them was an especially contentious term that would have mandated that the town amend its zoning ordinance to no longer require the Architectural Review Board to approve the exterior appearance and design of real estate owned by the county, as it seeks to renovate the government complex that’s located in Washington on county-owned property.
He argued it was unusual for a jurisdiction to go to such lengths as the county did in boundary change negotiations.
Notably, one of the county’s demands posited that the town must permit the Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, which is located outside the town, to hook up to the Washington's sewer system at the expense of the company.
The town has for years resisted providing access to the company, citing potential legal concerns. But in a reversal on Monday, the body authorized Crim to consult with the town’s wastewater system bond holder to verify the legality of providing the fire company access with the intention of doing so should officials with the organization wish to receive it.
Washington Mayor Fred Catlin and other members of the body insisted that their efforts to expand wastewater access to the fire company were not related to the county’s demand.
Recently resigned Town Council member Mary Ann Kuhn, former town mayor John Fox Sullivan and Washington Planning Commission Chair Caroline Anstey also all spoke out in opposition to most of the Supervisors demands.
Some concessions were characterized as what some believed to be part of a broader effort by the county to undermine the town.“This is just full of animosity — the typical, or traditional, animosity between the county and the town,” longtime town resident Nancy Buntin said of the document.
Catlin, who has long opposed the Supervisors attempts at gaining concessions, reiterated once more his belief that Washington would derive little benefit from the boundary change, which he views as a boon to the entire community, while the county would gain between $15,000 and $20,000 annually in real estate tax revenue from Akre’s proposed expanded development.
The first phase of Rush River Commons, which broke ground in June as Washington's first mixed-use development, was approved by the Town Council in 2021 following a monthslong review to include affordable housing, a cafe and a new location for the Rappahannock Food Pantry.
Akre hopes to expand it further on a roughly three-acre segment of his property located outside the town's boundary, but doing so requires access to Washington’s sewer, which town officials say can’t be extended beyond the town’s corporate limit because of legal concerns, necessitating a boundary change. Akre has also made clear that he would prefer the town, rather than the county, to have zoning control over his entire nine-acre lot.
Rush River Commons’ second phase was pitched to include community gathering space where organizations and public bodies could meet and events be held; a “coworking” site where nonprofits and other organizations can share office space; space for the Rappahannock County Public Library to relocate should officials with the organization choose to move; and a “makerspace” where artists and residents can create using different tools. Akre also originally proposed to construct additional housing on the expansion, which the Supervisors swiftly opposed.
All of the proposed uses of the development were deemed acceptable in the document, with the exception of residential housing. Also permitted are professional offices, an amphitheater and off-site directional signs. All lighting constructed would be required to face downward to protect the International Dark Skies designation of the Rappahannock County Park located just across the street.
Here is each concession the county unsuccessfully sought from the town:
A revenue sharing agreement between the town and county to equally split revenue generated through the town’s meals and lodging tax, one of the town’s most significant sources of income, on potential developments located on the portion of property that would be moved into town should a boundary change be enacted.
The town must agree to not initiate or support an application seeking another boundary adjustment for 10 years. However, the clause does not prohibit immediate boundary changes for properties that require the town’s water or sewer because of a failing septic system.
The town must amend its zoning ordinance to no longer require the Architectural Review Board (ARB) to approve the exterior appearance and design of real estate owned by the county as it seeks to renovate the government complex that’s located in Washington on county-owned property. (Catlin has said he’s unsure if that request is “feasible” since the entity that oversees historic districts would need to also sign on.)
The town must approve any applications submitted by the county to reconfigure existing lots owned by the county in Washington.
The town must agree to dismantle and relocate at the county’s request its historic memorial obelisk located located at the corner of Jett and Gay Streets to “provide ingress and egress to county property,” according to the document, as part of the county’s renovation effort.
The town must permit the Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, which is located outside the town, to hook up to Washington's sewer system at the expense of the company.
The town will be free to do what it wishes with the Washington Town Hall, while the county would be free to control the RAAC Community Theater building.
The town will be responsible for any court fees and costs associated with recording the boundaries of Akre’s property.