The Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday, July 28, for the second time voted to continue the public hearing of a company seeking to commercially use a sawmill for harvesting logs on its Harris Hollow Road property.
The decision was reached after members were unsure how to proceed with the company’s application since the rules prohibit approval of filings on behalf of a LLC that’s not represented by an attorney.
Wendy Sonnett, who appeared before the board on behalf of the company, Burgers Sonnett, LLC, did not have an attorney present. Although, Sonnet’s husband, who’s an attorney, helped her write the filing, she said.
“I’m not trying to give you a hard time, or whatever, but we have rules and procedures that are based on state code and we can’t just go ‘oh this one, we’re going to let it go with this one.’ That’s a horrible precedent,” Vice Chair Ron Makela told Sonnett.
The body also approved the continuance in hopes that it could summon legal counsel of its own at the August meeting to receive guidance on interpreting, and potentially amending, the rules and procedures surrounding LLC filings.
Member Julie Coonce said she believes precedent exists for the body requiring LLCs without an attorney to return at a later meeting with legal counsel, but that the rule hasn’t been consistently enforced in the past.
“I do think there is a pervasive issue about (approval of LLC filings), but I don’t know enough to change direction or make any amendments,” Coonce said.
The company’s request to operate the sawmill wasapproved in June by theRappahannock County Planning Commission,which recommended the Board of Zoning Appeals authorize a special use permit for Burgers Sonnett, with the caveat of a two-year trial period and limitations on operating hours and the number of lumber truck trips per day at the property.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...