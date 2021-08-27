Special use permit for Harris Hollow sawmill denied
Can he or can’t he serve? That’s the question the Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals wrestled with during the first half hour of its Wednesday, Aug. 25 meeting.
Alex Sharp was the focus of the question. He’s been a member of the body since 1990 and most recently its chair, but whether he can continue to serve after submitting a letter of resignation from the BZA was disputed. Sharp said he’s willing to stay on the board until a replacement is named by the circuit court judge who appoints board members. The opening will be advertised but there’s no telling how swiftly it will be filled.
Vice Chair Ron Makela argued that Sharp can’t serve in the interim, maintaining he formally left the board effective Aug. 18, the date that appears on his letter of resignation.
Makela asked that the matter of “the status of board members” be added to the Aug. 25 meeting agenda to sort the question out. The board’s attorney, Michael Lockaby, participated remotely on speaker phone where he said of Sharp’s ability to continue service on the board: “I think you can write a resignation saying ‘I will serve until the occurrence of an event that’s likely to occur.’ That’s certainly happened many times during my experience without objection.” Though he couldn’t say if it was right or wrong.
Sharp said he’d try to resolve the issue with the circuit court judge before the next meeting.
Makela described himself to the Rappahannock News as “sort of a by-the-book person.” In his view, “if a term expired you can’t continue to serve.” Makela maintained there’s nothing in state law to allow Sharp to continue his term until he’s replaced.
Sharp was faced with a choice of resigning either from the BZA or the Rappahannock County Water and Sewer Authority after Commonwealth Attorney Art Goff determined that state statute allows a BZA member to serve concurrently only on those boards specifically listed. The water and sewer authority was not on that list. But there isn’t a conflict with Sharp serving on the county planning commission as he does currently, Goff said.
Sharp said the issue has come up from time to time. The opinion rendered those times by then-Commonwealth Attorney Peter Luke was that Sharp could serve on the BZA and water and sewer authority boards simultaneously. But since Goff views it differently, Sharp chose to give up his BZA seat to accept a reappointment to the water and sewer board where “I feel I can make a substantial difference,” he said in his resignation letter.
In the letter to Judge Douglas Fleming Jr. of Loudoun County Circuit Court, Sharp added, “If the court finds it helpful I am happy to serve until I am replaced.”
Sharp said although an applicant unhappy with a BZA ruling could challenge the legality of his vote “even if invalidated it would not be a big thing. I don’t see a downside that would be so horrific.”
Sharp sees a benefit from the BZA having five members rather than four, which could result in tie votes.
“Ron is a stickler. I’m sure it’s not personal,” Sharp said about the dust up over his status on the board. For his part, Makela said, “I have no personal problem with Alex. He’s worked hard on the board … but he’s got to play by the rules.”
If a replacement isn’t named to the BZA by the time of its next meeting scheduled for Sept. 22, Sharp said he would likely show up to sit on the board.
When the Aug. 22 meeting moved to other business, Sharp vacated his chair, proceeding to the audience gallery when the board considered a request for a special use permit from a tree farm operator in Harris Hollow to operate a specialty sawmill. Sharp didn’t vote on the motion to deny the request, resulting in a three to one with BZA members Julie Coonce, Stephanie Ridder and Makela voting against the SUP request. Bill Tieckelmann was the sole member to vote in favor.