Greetings, and good day to all. My name is Alex Bailey, and I am one of two writing interns employed by the Headwaters Foundation for this newspaper and the MadRapp Recorder.
As I begin my final and most anticipated year at Rappahannock County High School, I must say that my years here have been filled with many magical experiences within the school’s creative atmosphere. However, my timeline attending Rappahannock wasn’t always orderly.
I began at Rappahannock County Elementary School (RCES) as a kindergartner, but after one year of fun, my family decided to move back to our native county of Culpeper. My situation was reversed after third grade, when we moved back from Culpeper to my eternal home of Rappahannock.
After learning about the presence of the schools’ band programs during my return, I made a decision that would influence my view of everything.
I began in the RCES band as a flutist and quickly added percussion, piano, and saxophone to my portfolio of musical abilities.
In 2021, I decided to try new things within the community and joined the LEO Club, which is a volunteer community service organization. Both the LEO Club and the band have helped shape me into everything I am today.
Both programs, particularly band, have taught me to seek out what I desire in life within the limits of possibility.
This year, I decided to apply for the Headwaters Rapp Writing Internship, not just to further my understanding of writing, but to have the exhilarating opportunity to positively report on interesting activities in my school and community.
Writing has always intrigued me. In the fall of 2021, I decided to embark on a creative journey, formulating a universe of six novels. I have already completed the first novel in the universe, titled “The Chronicles of Vindication and Revelation.”
The “Chronicles” as I call it, commences with an unfolding tragedy that shapes the main character’s criminal rise and fall. The story has a uniquely designed structure, in that each interconnected character deals with a common pain of loss in their life, and each story ends with a gripping conclusion.
Outside of school activities and writing, I am also interested in becoming a criminal defense lawyer. This has been a goal of mine ever since my 7th grade civics class, and my interest in this profession has only grown while writing my novel.
As I have said before, I am thrilled to be a part of this internship and can’t wait for what potential the future holds.
The writer is a Rappahannock County High School senior and a Headwaters Foundation writing intern.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...