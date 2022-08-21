bailey-18-web.jpg

Greetings, and good day to all. My name is Alex Bailey, and I am one of two writing interns employed by the Headwaters Foundation for this newspaper and the MadRapp Recorder.

As I begin my final and most anticipated year at Rappahannock County High School, I must say that my years here have been filled with many magical experiences within the school’s creative atmosphere. However, my timeline attending Rappahannock wasn’t always orderly. 

