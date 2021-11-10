Newspaper in mailbox square

In honor of Veterans Day, the U.S. Postal Service will not be delivering mail this Thursday, Nov. 11. So, the Rappahannock News will be in mailboxes starting on Friday. Papers will be delivered to stores as usual on Thursday morning.

Subscribers can access the e-edition — a digital replica of the paper just as it appears in print — by activating your access to rappnews.com, if you haven't already:

When the subscription prompt appears on rappnews.com, select the “FREE Access for Print Subscribers” and set up your account. You'll need your account number, which is on your bill. 

Don't have a bill handy? You're not alone! Email (help@rappnews.com) or call (540.675.3338) us, and we'll get you up and running.

Not a subscriber? Check out print and digital subscription options (as low as 16 cents a day!) at rappnews.com/subscribe or call 540.675.3338

Thanks for reading — and supporting — quality community journalism!

Tags

Recommended for you