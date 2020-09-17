Win a signed copy of “Ghosting the News" by Margaret Sullivan, Washington Post media columnist and former New York Times public editor.
Last Friday evening, Foothills Forum hosted a virtual discussion with Margaret Sullivan, Washington Post media columnist and author of the recently published book “Ghosting the News: Local Journalism and the Crisis of American Democracy.” The Q&A was moderated by Rappahannock resident Andy Alexander, a longtime Foothills advisor and former Washington Post ombudsman.
Watch the video: