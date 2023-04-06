Emily Oaks worked for years as a local journalist in this region

Emily Oaks

Emily Oaks is set to become executive director of journalism nonprofit Foothills Forum on April 15.

Veteran journalist Emily Oaks has been named the new executive director of Foothills Forum, the community-supported nonprofit that provides award-winning local news coverage of Rappahannock County.

Andy McLeod

Andy McLeod

Tags

Recommended for you