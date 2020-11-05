...but hopefully we don’t prove him right too often
No, Chief Election Judge Roger Pierson was not working at the Sperryville voting precinct on Election Day, as the caption in today’s print edition of the Rappahannock News would have you believe. He was busy tending to ballots in Chester Gap instead.
“I served at Chester Gap this year,” Pierson confirms. “You can be forgiven for the error, as I do reside in the Sperryville precinct. In order to comply with proper procedure, the polling places must be staffed with the Chief and Assistant Chief Election Judges to represent different parties where possible. And so we sometimes vote absentee and serve in other than our home precinct. The Chief Election Judge for Sperryville in this election was Fred Schaefer.”
Debbie Donehey of Griffin Tavern, meanwhile, also deserves our apology, given the nifty white tent protecting the outdoor patio of her popular Flint Hill restaurant isn’t in Sperryville either, as a caption misreads.
Mark Twain put it best: “If you don't read the newspaper, you're uninformed. If you read the newspaper, you're mis-informed.”
Hopefully that’s not too often the case. The News regrets the errors.