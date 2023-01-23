2023-01-FF-Pat-Saltonstall-4.jpg

Pat Saltonstall, at home in Warrenton, looks through one of many scrapbooks filled with press clippings.

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

Patricia “Pat” Saltonstall may be 97 years old, but when she recounted the time former President Lyndon B. Johnson swept her into a ballroom dance, the fire in her eyes and pep in her voice resembled her prime.

Saltonstall, a former Rappahannock resident and decorated journalist, moved out of her Flint Hill farmhouse last year and into an assisted living center in Warrenton. Her studio-style room is filled with stacks of newspapers, boxes, and a desktop computer where Saltonstall said she spends some of her day writing, mostly just for herself.

Saltonstall2.jpg

Patricia Saltonstall
2023-01-FF-Pat-Saltonstall-1.jpg

Saltonstall in the library of her residence in Warrenton.
2023-01-FF-Pat-Saltonstall-8.jpg

Saltonstall looks at a clipping of when children were invited to a press conference at the White House South Lawn during President Lyndon Johnson’s administration.
2023-01-FF-Pat-Saltonstall-5.jpg

Saltonstall was there to cover the Beatles first show in the USA in February 1963 and an event after, hosted by the British Embassy: “George was the most talkative of them.”

