Contractor that delivers The Washington Post and other newspapers ends service to county
Print copies of The Washington Post will no longer be delivered to homes or stores in Rappahannock County since the news organization’s contract carrier has ceased service in the area.
The reason for service ending in Rappahannock County, located just 70 miles from the nation’s capital, is not clear, though publishers across the country have had trouble recruiting newspaper delivery drivers in a tight labor market. A representative with contractor Lee Enterprises’ Fredericksburg-based delivery service did not return a phone call seeking comment.
The Post said home deliveries ended on Saturday, May 28, according to an email sent to print subscribers two days prior. The Post offered for subscribers to have their newspapers delivered via the United States Postal Service, which would not allow for same-day delivery and cost $6 weekly for the Sunday paper and $18 each week for seven-day delivery. The Post did not return a request for comment.
Other publications delivered by Lee Enterprises in the county, including The New York Times, Culpeper Star-Exponent, the Richmond Times-Dispatch and The Wall Street Journal, are also no longer being sold at local retailers. It’s not clear when delivery to retailers ended.
The Rappahannock News is delivered to stores by its own staff and a local carrier and is not impacted.
Robert Callahagn, an employee at the Quicke Mart, said older residents have appeared upset that they were no longer able to get their newspaper. Cukie Baldwin, an owner of the gas station, said they would continue selling the newspapers if delivery was to resume.
