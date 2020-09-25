slide rapp guide

From where to grab a bite to eat to how to reach your local government offices, The Guide to Rappahannock is the county's one-stop information shop. And the 48-page 2020-2021 edition is fresh off the press.

The Guide is included in copies of this week's Rappahannock News in print and in the e-edition, available here.

Here's where you can buy a paper and get the Guide:

Amissville

Mayhugh's Store

14630 Lee Hwy

Amissville, VA 20106

US Post Office

768 Viewtown Rd

Amissville, VA 20106

Castleton

Laurel Mills Store

461 Laurel Mills Rd

Castleton, VA 22716

Flint Hill

Settle's Grocery & Garage

706 Zachary Taylor Hwy

Flint Hill, VA 22627

US Post Office

644 Zachary Taylor Hwy

Flint Hill, VA 22627

Sperryville

Sperryville Corner Store

3710 Sperryville Pike

Sperryville, VA 22740

Before & After

31 Main St

Sperryville, VA 22740

Off the Grid

11692 Lee Hwy,

Sperryville, VA 22740

Washington

Rappahannock News

309 Jett St

Washington, VA 22747

US Post Office

389 Main St

Washington, VA

211 Quicke Mart

12663 Lee Hwy

Washington, VA 22747

Baldwin's Grocery

111 Main St

Washington, VA 22747

Hillsdale Country Store

13560 Lee Hwy

Washington, VA 22747

CFC Farm & Home

12645 Lee Hwy

Washington, VA 22747

Culpeper County

Boston

Boston General Store

6276 Sperryville Pike

Boston, VA 22713

Clevenger's Corner

7-Eleven

18179 Lee Hwy

Amissville, VA 20106

Culpeper

Martin's

15371 Montanus Dr

Culpeper, VA 22701

Weis Markets

505 Meadowbrook Shopping Ctr

Culpeper, VA 22701

7-Eleven

416 S Main St

Culpeper, VA 22701

Culpeper Times

206 S Main St, #301

Culpeper, VA 22701

BP

1401 S Main St

Culpeper, VA 22701

Fauquier County

Warrenton

Harris Teeter

530 Fletcher Dr

Warrenton, VA 20186

Giant

41 W Lee Hwy

Warrenton, VA 20186

Food Lion

613 Frost Ave

Warrenton, VA 20186

Rite Aid

251 W Lee Hwy, Ste 641

Warrenton, VA 20186

Sheetz

600 Blackwell Rd

Warrenton, VA 20186

Warren County

Front Royal

Martin's

399 Front St

Front Royal, VA 22630